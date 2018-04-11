Futures Recovery Healthcare Hires Dr. Deja A. Gilbert PhD, LMHC, LPC as Chief Operating Officer

"Upon my very first meeting with Deja, I knew she was the right person to usher in the anticipated changes for Futures of Palm Beach," says Michael Holloway, CEO of Futures of Palm Beach. "Her energy to be a change champion coupled with her compassion to ensure clients receive the highest level of addiction treatment care throughout their full continuum of care, leaves me confident that she will not only be a great addition to the team, but also the catalyst that continues to drive Futures to be an industry-leading behavioral healthcare solutions provider."

Prior to joining Futures, Deja led the successful development and expansion of multiple behavioral healthcare facilities. She served as Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Retreat Premier Addiction Treatment Centers in which she worked to strengthen and streamline operations, oversaw significant expansion projects, and ensured the vision and strategy were aligned. Dr. Gilbert earned her PhD from Capella University and is published in the Arizona Counseling Journal and ProQuest.

Futures of Palm Beach is an addiction treatment center located in Tequesta, FL, providing residential and aftercare treatment for those suffering from alcoholism, drug addiction and co-occurring disorders and is the centerpiece of the Futures Recovery Healthcare platform.

We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to live a healthy life, which is why our fully credentialed and experienced staff provides unparalleled addiction treatment to serve each person's unique journey towards a lifetime of recovery.

