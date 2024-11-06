Futures Recovery Healthcare Launches Innovative RESET Program to Transform Mental Health Treatment

TEQUESTA, Fla., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Futures Recovery Healthcare proudly unveils its newly rebranded primary mental health program, "RESET." Designed to empower individuals on their journey to mental wellness, RESET maintains the same high-quality care Futures is known for while introducing a renewed focus on comprehensive mental health treatment.

RESET stands for Rehabilitation, Education, Support, Empowerment, and Transformation, reflecting our holistic approach to addressing the mental health needs of adults struggling with depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and more. This program offers a supportive environment for healing through both inpatient and outpatient services.

"Our program is thoughtfully designed to meet our patients' diverse needs," said Alexis Abrams, Clinical Director of RESET. "Every element—from personalized therapies to our supportive campus environment—fosters resilience, comfort, and community. Through education, therapy, and individualized support, we equip individuals with the tools to face life's challenges with confidence."

A key feature of RESET is the integration of advanced AI-driven screening tools, enhancing the comprehensive assessments conducted at Futures. "Many clients struggle to express their true feelings due to stigma and shame," said Dr. Tammy Malloy, COO and Executive Clinical Director. "Our innovative approach bridges that gap, ensuring every individual receives the care they deserve."

According to Mental Health America, over 28 million adults with mental illness go untreated. "With RESET, we are dedicated to creating a nurturing space where individuals can begin their healing journeys," Abrams added.

As we move beyond Mental Health Awareness Month, ongoing conversation and support remain critical. "RESET is more than just a program; it's a beacon of hope and transformation," Dr. Malloy said. "We invite anyone seeking mental health support to join us in creating a brighter tomorrow."

For more information about RESET and how to access services, visit www.futuresrecoveryhealthcare.com/programs/mental-health/ or contact us directly.

