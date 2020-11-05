Futures Recovery Healthcare Launches Residential Mental Health Program

TEQUESTA, Fla., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Futures Recovery Healthcare, in Tequesta, Florida, launches a residential mental health program to help meet the growing need for high-quality care.

According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), half of all Americans will experience a diagnosable mental health condition. Rates of anxiety, depression, and suicidality have increased in recent years, and the social isolation, economic uncertainty, and fears caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are exacerbating the problem. Despite the prevalence of these conditions and the urgent need for treatment, less than half of affected people will get the help they need. The lack of adequate care is especially dire in Florida, which ranks last in the nation for per capita mental health support. Almost 62 percent of Floridians with mental illnesses go untreated, according to the Florida Behavioral Health Association.

Futures Recovery Healthcare is an established behavioral health treatment provider that has earned a reputation among referring healthcare professionals and clients as a clinically-focused organization, particularly strong at individualizing treatment to meet client needs. Futures is accredited by The Joint Commission, and its team of doctors, licensed clinicians, and experienced managers foster a culture of clinical excellence and compassion.

Until now, Futures was only able to provide its comprehensive treatment to dual-diagnosis clients who experience substance use disorders in addition to mental health conditions. The program's new licensure and dedicated program allow it to treat clients presenting solely with mental health conditions.

"We are in the midst of a mental health crisis, and people need greater access to high-quality care. Very few programs can offer the combination of assessment, psychiatry, psychotherapy, and wellness services we are making available — fewer still at a residential level of care. This program gives people the time, breadth of services, and expert resources needed to address the complexity of mental health issues comprehensively," says Deja Gilbert, Futures Recovery Healthcare Chief Operating Officer.

The Futures Recovery Healthcare Mental Health Program takes a holistic approach that starts with a comprehensive health assessment. Clients receive integrated psychiatry, medication management, individual and group psychotherapy sessions, recreational therapy, family therapy, and fitness programming. They may also take part in wellness services, including yoga, mindfulness and meditation. Aftercare planning identifies the specialized caregivers in a client's home community that will provide ongoing treatment. The average length of stay is approximately 3-4 weeks, though treatment durations may vary based on client needs.

The program is designed to make treatment as comfortable and enjoyable as it is effective and therapeutic. The Futures Recovery Healthcare campus is situated on ten private acres and includes tennis courts, a swimming pool, a fitness center, volleyball, and other amenities. Clients enjoy private suites, internet access, and nutritious chef-prepared meals.

Visit our website to learn more about the Futures Recovery Healthcare residential mental health program, or call Deja Gilbert at 866-327-3183.

