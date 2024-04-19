Futuresource Consulting & BCC Research announce the launch of new Research Board

BOSTON, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently merged companies Futuresource Consulting and BCC Research have today announced the launch of a new Board of Research Advisors, poised to play a key role in steering the entity's strategic growth trajectory.

The assembly will consist of up to 10 highly experienced individuals with specialised knowledge across the company's core and non-core offerings, including technology, life sciences, education, consumer electronics, enterprise AV, professional displays and more.

Michael Shasha, Chief Transformation Officer, who is leading the appointment of the board, said:

"We're excited to welcome an influential committee to propel the research capabilities of BCC Research and Futuresource Consulting. The board will be leaders and experts in their respective fields, boasting a well-established network of contacts. The committee's unique perspectives and expert guidance will be crucial in driving the future of our newly merged business and affirming our place within the research landscape."

Details

Appointed candidates will serve a twelve-month term, meeting virtually every 4 weeks to cross-reference client opportunities. The board will be pivotal in actively supporting and influencing the closing of deals within their networks.

Futuresource Consulting and BCC Research are welcoming target nominations from:

VC/PE/Investors with proven experience investing in emerging markets.

Government centres and official bodies influencing global policy.

Entrepreneurs with a track record of successfully scaling science and/or technology companies.

Industry leaders (CEOs, COOs, CMOs) offering high-level market insights.

Academic trailblazers.

Professional associations with extensive peer networks.

A new direction for research

The Research Board forms a part of Futuresource Consulting and BCC Research's ambitious growth plans. Having recently announced a strategic merger, the companies are implementing a host of new developments to drive innovation and value.

"It's an incredibly exciting time for the company," says Shasha. "The current market landscape is diversifying and undergoing innovation across every frontier – and the Research Board will reflect that. Committee members will be operating alongside other like-minded peers with networks spanning academia, industry, government, and funding sources."

Nomination process

For those seeking to apply, nominations be submitted via email to [email protected], and should include name, title, affiliation, area of expertise, relevant achievements and qualifications, and value addition to the board.

About BCC Research: BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities through detailed market research reports. Their core mission is to drive future businesses and markets, and with an extensive 50-year history, they are trusted by leading organizations worldwide to provide vital insights that empower them to make confident, forward-looking decisions.

About Futuresource Consulting: Futuresource Consulting is a market research consulting firm with a rich 30-year history. The firm provides a range of specialist intelligence reports and ongoing personal debriefs alongside bespoke consumer and end user research. Futuresource prides itself on delivering fact-based insights and market forecasts on a global scale to support confident business decision-making.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St. Ste 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: [email protected],

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC