Futuresource Consulting & BCC Research introduce new Sales Board

BOSTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After formally merging in April 2024, Futuresource Consulting and BCC Research have today announced the introduction of a Sales Board. Primed to launch in Q2 2024, the board will comprise a structured network of business-minded individuals who will drive sales and growth across the newly merged entity.

"The board will create new opportunities across our core offerings and accelerate growth within the business," says Michael Shasha, Chief Transformation Officer, who is driving the creation of the board. "We'll be appointing highly connected, experienced, and ambitious individuals who harbour a significant network of contacts. The board will operate at a high international level, forming part of our bold plans for the ongoing evolution of Futuresource Consulting and BCC Research."

Details

Members will serve a 6-month term, meeting virtually every 2 weeks. Leveraging their network of contacts across influential corporations in the UK, North America, and Europe, members will be meticulous in their search for new business at the highest level. They will be specialists in industries including technology, life sciences, education, consumer electronics, enterprise AV, professional displays and more.

Once new opportunities are identified, the board will initiate corporate introductions, provide support and direction during sales team engagement, and actively carry these leads to closure. Members are not limited in the number of opportunities or deals they can pursue.

An ambitious growth plan

The Sales Board is being implemented following the news of Futuresource Consulting and BCC Research's strategic merger, announced in late March 2024. The business will also introduce a Board of Research Advisers, who will provide senior-level industry insights and direction.

"We're tunnel-visioned on our mission to provide C-Suite leaders with research that sits in the vanguard of their industries," says Shasha. "We're looking for determined individuals with a shared entrepreneurial spirit to help push BCC Research and Futuresource Consulting to new heights."

Nomination process

For those seeking to apply, nominations be submitted via email to [email protected], and should include name, title, affiliation, area of expertise, relevant achievements and qualifications, and value addition to the board.

About BCC Research: BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities through detailed market research reports. Their core mission is to drive future businesses and markets, and with an extensive 50-year history, they are trusted by leading organizations worldwide to provide vital insights that empower them to make confident, forward-looking decisions.

About Futuresource Consulting: Futuresource Consulting is a market research consulting firm with a rich 30-year history. The firm provides a range of specialist intelligence reports and ongoing personal debriefs alongside bespoke consumer and end user research. Futuresource prides itself on delivering fact-based insights and market forecasts on a global scale to support confident business decision-making.

