FutureStitch, Inc. and TOMS® Partner on New, Innovative Sock Line

FutureStitch's product design capabilities and highest level of advanced manufacturing

"We're thrilled to partner with TOMS, a leading global company bringing better products to customers worldwide," said FutureStitch Co-Founder and CEO, Taylor Shupe. "Our partnership demonstrates FutureStitch's commitment to working with brands that share our values and guide today's ideas into tomorrow's technologies with scalable solutions at every stage of the product development cycle. TOMS has been a model of corporate social responsibility, and just like us, they're in the business of improving lives."

The FutureStitch and TOMS partnership focuses on the creation of high-quality and customized product. It means every component of the product can be tailored to create a complementary sock for TOMS shoes. In keeping with both brands pledge to social responsibility, every purchase enables investments in local partners who are working to create positive change.

"Our partnership enables us to leverage the power of FutureStitch's product design capabilities and highest level of advanced manufacturing to build highly customized products to complement our unique shoe collection," said TOMS CEO Magnus Wedhammar.

In addition to being SA 8000 certified, FutureStitch's revolutionary manufacturing facility recently received the U.S. Green Building Council's (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification. It's the first U.S.-based manufacturer in China to receive the LEED Platinum certification, which recognizes FutureStitch's achievement in operating a healthier, more energy and resource-efficient building.

The product will be available in March on TOMS.com and in TOMS Retail Stores.

To find out more about FutureStitch and TOMS, visit futurestitch.com and TOMS.com.

About FutureStitch

Founded in 2017, FutureStitch, Inc. is a leading global textile and technology company founded by Taylor Shupe and Peter Shi. FutureStitch's main purpose is to create premium knitted products through a business model that promotes social and environmental consciousness. In a continued mission to revolutionize the archaic knitwear manufacturing industry, in 2018, FutureStitch opened an industry-leading facility with unmatched design services and rapid time-to-market capabilities. In 2020, the FutureStitch factory located outside Shanghai, China received the highest LEED Platinum Certification for energy efficiency and environmental responsibility at every level of operation.

With offices in San Clemente, California, and Haining, China, FutureStitch has a strong brand portfolio that includes Stance China LTD, InStitches Inc., Boosocki LLC, FreshMD LLC, and Golden Willow LTD; and is the contract manufacturer of Stance socks.

About TOMS

TOMS has always been in business to improve lives. Since we first launched in 2006, our community has impacted 100,000,000 lives through our giving.

Today, we give 1/3 of our profits to efforts around the world that are creating positive change.

This is our commitment—to our partners, to our community, and to our future.



