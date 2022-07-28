FutureTech Auto launches EVPro+ Electrified Vehicle Systems Training Program

With the completion of the 5 Pilot Training Events as of July 2022, the EVPro+ program is officially launched as the first comprehensive training standards based - commercialized International EV training program.

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today FutureTech, the leading automotive aftermarket distributor of Electrified Vehicle Systems and Technologies training, software driven diagnostic tools, and support products has announced the release of EVPro+ training program.

EVPRO+ provides technicians, service advisors, instructors, students, engineers, managers, and other Automotive - Transportation Service Professionals with a comprehensive blended learning training program and resources supporting Electric, Hybrid (HEV), Plug-In, and other Electrified Vehicle Technology systems.