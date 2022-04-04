TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureVault, an industry-leading provider of secure document exchange and Digital Vault solutions, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Envestnet® | Yodlee®, a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation, to further enhance FutureVault's productivity, connectivity, and experience between financial services organizations, advisors, and end-clients within the FutureVault platform.

FutureVault Partners with Envestnet | Yodlee to Augment and Enhance its Digital Personal Life Management Experience for Wealth Management Clients

"The integration with Envestnet | Yodlee is another milestone in our aggressive 2022 technology roadmap," commented FutureVault Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Kenny. "This integration is driven by our plan to continue building the most comprehensive digital vault solution and will contribute toward our strategic platform vision that brings together Documents, Data and Digital Assets".

The FutureVault platform is used across a variety of segments within the financial services industry including wealth and financial advisory firms, retail banks, credit unions, and family offices. By equipping front, middle, and back-office teams with advanced document exchange features and tools, FutureVault can help financial services organizations drive operational efficiencies, improve compliance, and deliver an unparalleled end-client value proposition. Importantly, FutureVault enables service providers and professionals to securely access, share, and manage sensitive information and documents with clients, together.

The Envestnet | Yodlee integration will provide FutureVault end-users with the following benefits:

The ability to aggregate and centralize critical financial documents and their data from multiple institutions into FutureVault's secure digital vault platform

Provide Financial Planning professionals with clarity and a holistic view of their client's financial position

Build and establish deeper relationships with Trusted Advisors

FutureVault's integration of Envestnet | Yodlee is a step in the right direction as FutureVault continues to build on top of the company's "Personal Life Management" thesis by aggregating financial documents and data in a secure environment, while enabling firms and professionals to leverage patented technology to deliver a "Family Office" type service to clients and members.

"This integration with Envestnet | Yodlee is not only driven by improving the relationship advisors will have with their clients—it is about ultimately providing clients with access to the best tools to manage their financial lives that extend beyond the advisor. This milestone is one more element in our quest to pioneer the Personal Life Management space," commented G Scott Paterson, Co-founder and Executive Chairman at FutureVault.

The integration with Envestnet | Yodlee is scheduled for Q3 2022.

