FUTUREVERSE AND READY PLAYER ONE CREATOR AND PRODUCER TEAM UP TO LAUNCH "READYVERSE STUDIOS" BRINGING LEADING IP AND BRANDS TO THE METAVERSE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Futureverse , a leading AI and metaverse technology and content company, backed by world-class investors, announces today its biggest news to date: the formation of Readyverse Studios, a first-of-its-kind studio co-founded by Futureverse Co-Founders Shara Senderoff and Aaron McDonald, as well as Ernest Cline, the best-selling novelist and renowned creator of the groundbreaking franchise Ready Player One and Dan Farah, Ready Player One film producer.

Readyverse Studios is building the definitive destination for fans to explore their favorite stories and IP in the metaverse, leveraging web3, metaverse games and experiences, augmented reality, and virtual reality technologies.

In 2024, Readyverse Studios will launch "The Readyverse," a dynamic interactive platform of interconnected digital experiences. In its first major rights deal, Readyverse Studios has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery to exclusively bring the Ready Player One franchise to the metaverse across web3. In addition, Readyverse Studios maintains exclusive web3 rights to all future IPs from the legendary futurist, Ernest Cline. Additional brands and franchises joining The Readyverse will be announced soon.

Readyverse Studios is laying the groundwork to bring the promise of the open metaverse depicted in Cline's Ready Player One novel and the blockbuster film adaptation into a tangible reality; a multi-world, multi-IP, interoperable open metaverse experience for mass consumers. No IP has shaped the global culture and conversation around the metaverse more than Ready Player One.

The Readyverse will champion the principles of the open metaverse, which are provable digital ownership, community-owned infrastructure, decentralization, security, and interoperability. The Readyverse will be built utilizing Futureverse's extensive technology platform.

"The future has arrived even more quickly than I imagined," said Ernest Cline, Co-Founder of Readyverse Studios. "With Readyverse Studios, we have the opportunity to leverage the revolutionary technology Futureverse has been building for several years to bring to life the best possible version of the metaverse. I'm confident with this team, we have the brightest minds and biggest hearts in place to lead us into the next chapter of our collective future… a future that would make Wade Watts and James Halliday proud."

With Futureverse's sophisticated technology stack, which has been in development for over 5 years, Readyverse Studios is poised to imminently pioneer the metaverse market, which has the potential to reach $13 trillion in value by 2030, according to a recent report from Citi . Readyverse's scalable, user-friendly infrastructure and AI-generated content creation tools will allow both IP holders and consumers to build engaging immersive experiences.

"We could not be more excited to be sharing this unprecedented news with the world today," said Shara Senderoff and Aaron McDonald, Co-Founders of Readyverse Studios. "With Ernie, Dan and our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery – we have the unique opportunity to help bring the metaverse to life beginning with the IP that first showcased its potential. This is just the beginning of our collaboration with both Hollywood and global brands as we set out to develop a path for beloved commercial IP to shape the future of online entertainment, gaming, and social experiences."

"Readyverse Studios will offer exciting new metaverse opportunities for Hollywood studios, talent, and brands to create new revenue streams and creative outlets for brand expansion while offering consumers the ability to enjoy the promise of the open metaverse," added Dan Farah, Co-Founder of Readyverse Studios.

"We are thrilled to be at the forefront of technology, embracing its potential while continuously exploring new and exciting ways to integrate it within fan experiences across our brands and franchises," said Josh Hackbarth, SVP Franchise Development, Warner Bros. Discovery. "Ready Player One has become a cultural touchstone, inspiring technology innovators, creators, and visionaries and we're excited to be partnering with Readyverse Studios to introduce these unique characters, immersive environments and more, to the metaverse across web3."

