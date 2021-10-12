Futurex Announces Support for Google Cloud External Key Manager

BULVERDE, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurex , a leader in hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions, today announced support for Google Cloud External Key Manager (EKM), giving customers more control over encryption keys. Google Cloud EKM gives users full separation between their data and encryption keys, enabling users to create, store, and manage their encryption keys in a third-party key management service (KMS) — such as Futurex's key management servers (KMES) . Users can turn to Futurex KMES Series 3 , a FIPS 140-2 Level 3-validated key management enterprise server, or Futurex's VirtuCrypt cloud service to handle all cryptographic key lifecycle management to maximize data security, privacy, and compliance.

"We continue to add security and flexibility for Google Cloud users, giving them full control of the location, distribution, and access of their externally-managed keys," said Bahul Harikumar, Head of Infrastructure Security Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Google Cloud EKM and Futurex give users more security options and more control."

Futurex's robust key management platform is globally available and highly scalable, providing a versatile, external key service using fully-validated HSM and cloud technology. In addition to solutions for Google Cloud External Key Manager, Futurex's KMES Series 3 offers:

Cloud key management

Data protection

Public key infrastructure (PKI)

Certificate Authority (CA)

Code signing

Vaultless tokenization

Integration with numerous 3rd-party applications and services

"Google Cloud's commitment to encryption is evidenced by its support for external key management partners and we are thrilled to support Google Cloud EKM with our FIPS 140-2 Level 3-validated systems," said Ryan Smith, vice president, global business development, at Futurex. "Futurex's centralized encryption makes everything easier by fulfilling multiple key management use cases in a single platform."

Futurex's Google Cloud EKM can be deployed via Futurex on-premises key management servers, Futurex's VirtuCrypt Cloud, or an on-premises/cloud hybrid. For more information on Futurex's support for Google Cloud EKM, visit futurex.com . Google Cloud will be showcasing its Cloud EKM at its Google Cloud Next '21 conference , taking place October 12-14, 2021.

About Futurex

For more than 40 years, Futurex has been a trusted provider of hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions. More than 15,000 organizations worldwide, including financial services providers and corporate enterprises, have used Futurex's innovative hardware security modules, key management servers, and enterprise-class cloud solutions to address their mission-critical systems, data security, and cryptographic needs. This includes the secure encryption, storage, transmission, and certification of sensitive data. For more information, please visit futurex.com .

