Futurex Expands its Global Footprint with 13 Data Centers Around the World

BULVERDE, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurex, a leader in hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions, announced that it is expanding its global footprint with data centers in strategic locations around the world. With the addition of five data centers, Futurex's VirtuCrypt cloud HSM and key management services are being extended to 13 data centers worldwide. Futurex locations include U.S. Central, U.S. West, Canada East, Canada West, Brazil, UK, Germany, The Netherlands, India West, India Central, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. Futurex's hardware security modules (HSMs) and Futurex's VirtuCrypt cloud payment HSMs deliver mission-critical data security for key management and cryptographic processing for enterprises across industries.

"Low-latency connections to our cloud HSMs will now be available from virtually anywhere in the world," said Ryan Smith, vice president, global business development, at Futurex. "We are delivering the first truly global cloud HSM offering in the industry. Our HSM services around the world ensure fast cryptographic processing and data residency requirements can be met — a critical component of region-specific privacy and security regulations."

Worldwide Data Centers Give Organizations a Boost

Strategically-placed data centers give enterprises and financial services a competitive boost in a number of important ways:

Lower latency

Meet regional data residency requirements

Faster transaction processing speed

Fulfill compliance mandates such as PCI PIN, PCI P2PE, and PCI DSS

Provide solutions to enable fault tolerance and fail-safe backup

Learn about the latest in cloud HSMs, key management, and cryptographic innovation and insight at the upcoming Futurex Virtual Summit 2021, to be held September 9, September 16, September 23, and September 30, 2021. Free registration: futurex-summit.com.

About Futurex

For more than 40 years, Futurex has been a trusted provider of hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions. More than 15,000 organizations worldwide, including financial services providers and corporate enterprises, have used Futurex's innovative hardware security modules, key management servers, and enterprise-class cloud solutions to address their mission-critical systems, data security, and cryptographic needs. This includes the secure encryption, storage, transmission, and certification of sensitive data. For more information, please visit futurex.com.

