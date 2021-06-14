Futurex Partners with Google to Deliver Google Workspace Client-Side Encryption

BULVERDE, Texas, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurex , a leader in hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions, today announced its availability as a provider of Client-side encryption (coming soon to beta) solutions for Google's newly announced Google Workspace Client-side encryption. Enterprise users of Google Workspace — including Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides — will be able to manage the encryption of their data using Futurex's robust key management solutions directly from their browser, before it ever reaches Google's servers. This gives enterprise users an unprecedented level of control over their sensitive data and makes it easy to manage cryptographic keys. Users can turn to Futurex's KMES Series 3 , a FIPS 140-2 Level 3-validated key management enterprise server, and Futurex's VirtuCrypt cloud service to handle all cryptographic key lifecycle management.

Client-side encryption is a method of encrypting data on the user's end before it is sent to the server or cloud. In this exchange, the user's organization owns and manages the keys used to encrypt their Google Workspace data and documents and retain sole access to them. Client-side encryption may also address regional and country-specific data privacy regulatory issues, placing control over the decryption of that data solely in the hands of the organization that owns it.

Data Protection Across the Enterprise

Enterprises are always looking to strengthen the privacy and confidentiality of their data as they migrate to the cloud. Futurex offers a powerful option — with its complete enterprise key management solution — that not only enables Client-side encryption, but also enterprise-wide data protection with public key infrastructure (PKI) and certificate authority (CA), code signing, cryptographic key lifecycle management, and integration with many third-party applications. Futurex's natively-integrated hardware security modules (HSMs) offer simplified integration, with no third-party relationship management required.

"Google Workspace Client-side encryption advancement marks an exciting time for encryption innovation," said Ryan Smith, vice president, global business development, at Futurex. "Our robust FIPS 140-2 Level 3-validated HSMs not only handle all the key management on the client side — making it easier for organizations to manage their cryptographic keys and retain better control of their data security — but deliver data protection across the enterprise."

About Futurex

For more than 40 years, Futurex has been a trusted provider of hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions. More than 15,000 organizations worldwide, including financial services providers and corporate enterprises, have used Futurex's innovative hardware security modules, key management servers, and enterprise-class cloud solutions to address their mission-critical systems, data security, and cryptographic needs. This includes the secure encryption, storage, transmission, and certification of sensitive data. For more information, please visit futurex.com .

