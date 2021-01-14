Futurex Releases Industry's First Web API for Payment HSMs

BULVERDE, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurex today announced the industry's first web API for payment hardware security modules (HSMs). Developers can now more easily integrate their payment applications with Futurex's enterprise encryption and key management technology, including Futurex's VirtuCrypt cloud payment HSMs.

Typical payment applications route and process payment transactions, perform card acquiring and issuance, and track orders. These applications require HSMs for highly secure cryptographic processing and key management tasks. Traditionally, integrating payment HSMs with cloud and other business applications has been a cumbersome process, often requiring the use of legacy, socket-based APIs.

Futurex HSMs provide the critical cryptographic infrastructure the financial services industry requires to enable secure, scalable commerce around the world. Making payment applications easier to integrate with HSMs is the next step to expanding the use of payment applications in the cloud. Furthermore, using the latest, cloud-centric APIs helps FinTechs and emerging payment solution providers expedite their time to market.

Cloud Migration Paves Way for Payment Applications

"Today's payments industry is incredibly fast moving. Application developers deserve an opportunity to move past legacy HSM APIs that originated back when bell bottoms and the Bee Gees were popular," said Ryan Smith, vice president, global business development at Futurex. "We are proud to help update the application development process with the industry's first web API for payment HSMs."

Payment Applications Development and Integration

Futurex's web API for payment HSMs is stateless, uses a JSON structure, supports modern authentication methods, and is available immediately for both Futurex cloud payment HSM and on-premises hardware customers. Futurex is also offering free consultation and migration assistance to payment application providers interested in learning more about this API.

For more information or to request a copy of Futurex's web API technical reference, contact [email protected].

About Futurex

For more than 40 years, Futurex has been a trusted provider of hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions. More than 15,000 organizations worldwide, including financial services providers and corporate enterprises, have used Futurex's innovative hardware security modules, key management servers, and enterprise-class cloud solutions to address their mission-critical systems, data security, and cryptographic needs. This includes the secure encryption, storage, transmission, and certification of sensitive data. For more information, please visit futurex.com.

