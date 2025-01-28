FuturHealth Appoints Dr. Brian Solow, Dual Board-Certified Obesity Medicine Expert, to Advisory Team

Dr. Solow's Expertise is posted to Guide FuturHealth's Expansion in Personalized Weight Loss Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FuturHealth , a leading provider of personalized weight-loss solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Brian Solow to its medical advisory team. Dr. Solow brings more than 30 years of experience in healthcare, including obesity care, clinical research, and the integration of GLP-1 medications into sustainable weight-loss treatments.

Dr. Solow most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Optum Life Sciences , where he oversaw all clinical aspects of the business, including data and insights, clinical research, scientific consulting, value-based contracting, and digital research networks. His leadership at Optum Life Sciences advanced healthcare solutions for payers, providers, and life sciences organizations, leveraging cutting-edge data analytics and healthcare expertise. Prior to that, Dr. Solow served as Chief Medical Officer at OptumRx , where he was instrumental in refining clinical services, formulary development, and medication therapy management. He is recognized as a national and international thought leader and innovator in the field of managed care, and pharmacy care services, including obesity medicine.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Solow join our medical advisory board at such a pivotal growth stage of the company. His unparalleled expertise in obesity medicine and experience with integrating cutting-edge therapies, like GLP-1s, will be invaluable as we continue to redefine personalized weight loss solutions," said Luke Mahoney, co-founder and CEO of FuturHealth. "His leadership in the field and patient-first mindset make him a perfect fit for our mission. With Dr. Solow's guidance, we're confident that we will continue to innovate and deliver transformative results for our patients across the nation."

FuturHealth takes a holistic approach to weight loss with a platform that supports patients throughout the journey, beginning with a personalized quiz, ensuring that each user's unique body, goals, and needs shape their weight loss plan. Following this, users receive ongoing virtual consultations with licensed medical providers, offering customized treatment plans, coaching, and support. Doctor- and dietitian-designed meal plans provide essential nutritional guidance, empowering users to develop sustainable habits during and after GLP-1 treatment, leading to lasting weight loss.

"I am incredibly excited to join FuturHealth's advisory team and contribute to their innovative approach to weight loss care. The integration of personalized treatments, including the use of GLP-1 medications, offers tremendous potential to improve long-term patient outcomes," said Dr. Solow. "I look forward to working with a team that is so committed to combining scientific advancements with a holistic, patient-centered model of care. FuturHealth's vision aligns with my passion for advancing obesity medicine and supporting patients in achieving sustainable health and wellness."

Dr. Solow is a nationally recognized speaker on a broad range of health care topics and has served on many US and International advisory boards including the FDA and Health Technology assessment committees. He is a veteran of the US Air Force Medical Core and earned his MD at New York Medical College while completing his post-graduate work through UCLA.

FuturHealth is redefining weight loss by combining personalized care, cutting-edge technology, and expert guidance, empowering patients to achieve lasting health and wellness.

For more information about FuturHealth's innovative approach, visit www.fh.co

About FuturHealth:

FuturHealth is your partner in weight loss, providing personalized guidance designed to work with your everyday life. Together with a team of doctors, dieticians, and weight-loss experts, we combine scientifically-proven medications with clinically-crafted, expertly-curated meals for quick, easy, effective, and affordable wins. Founded with a mission to create a holistic and personalized alternative to traditional, one-size-fits-all weight-loss solutions, we meet each person where they are on their unique journey, empowering them to confidently take control of their well-being at every step of the way. With a network of 350+ providers across 48 states, FuturHealth has transformed the lives of over 1.5 million patients and counting. In under a year, it has achieved an extraordinary 980% growth in active patients and facilitated over 6 billion online interactions.

SOURCE FuturHealth