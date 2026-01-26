FuturHealth Expands Its Suite of Wellness Solutions With the Addition of the Wegovy® Pill

The first FDA-approved oral GLP-1 pill is now available to new and existing FuturHealth members

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FuturHealth , a leader in personalized health and weight-loss solutions, today announced that it is expanding its suite of care options to include the Wegovy® pill. Through its 360-degree, robust wellness platform, FuturHealth's affiliated clinical providers may prescribe the Wegovy® pill to new or existing members nationwide, subject to clinical eligibility and exclusion criteria.1

FuturHealth's $198/month program combines a prescription for the Wegovy® pill with ongoing medical support, access to Apple Fitness+ ,2 and the option to add a customized GLP-1 meal program created by leading dietitians. Prescribing decisions are made on an individual, case-by-case basis. For members interested in transitioning from injectable to oral therapy, providers will evaluate each patient's clinical profile to determine the most appropriate care plan.

"The Wegovy® pill represents a meaningful advancement in obesity care and has already demonstrated average weight-loss results of approximately 17% when combined with healthy lifestyle changes," said Dr. Michael Snyder, in-house obesity specialist at FuturHealth.3 "By offering an oral option alongside clinical oversight and nutritional guidance, we're expanding access to personalized, sustainable weight-management pathways at a time when proactive healthcare is more important than ever."

FuturHealth's care and customer experience teams will also support members transitioning between treatment options, including a clinician visit to determine if oral medication may be medically indicated, and help in making the change to the correct titration to ensure continuity of care.

"To date, we've helped hundreds of thousands of members transform their health, and demand continues to grow because of our fully integrated approach," said Luke Mahoney, co-founder and CEO of FuturHealth. "The addition of the Wegovy® pill is a breakthrough for our program—it's the most affordable FDA-approved GLP-1 option available, and by pairing our proven results with the accessibility and convenience of an oral medication, we're giving members more flexible pathways to long-term wellness."

The addition of the Wegovy® pill further reinforces FuturHealth's leadership in personalized health and weight-loss care. Beyond GLP-1 medications, FuturHealth was the first platform to offer customized meal plans, and its program has been shown to deliver more body weight change for members as compared to medication alone.

For more information on FuturHealth, please visit www.fh.co . For more information about the Wegovy® Pill and additional side effect information, see wegovy.com .

About FuturHealth:

FuturHealth is your partner in weight loss, providing personalized guidance designed to work with your everyday life. Together with a team of clinical providers, dieticians, and weight-loss experts, we combine scientifically-proven medications with clinically-crafted, expertly-curated meals for quick, easy, effective, and affordable wins. Founded with a mission to create a holistic and personalized alternative to traditional, one-size-fits-all weight-loss solutions, we meet each person where they are on their unique journey, empowering them to confidently take control of their well-being at every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.fh.co .

1 Exclusion criteria applies. Please visit wegovy.com for more information.

2 Apple Fitness+ requires iPhone 8 or later, or Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later.

3 Dr. Snyder serves as a consultant for FuturHealth, Inc. and has a financial relationship with FuturHealth, Inc. in such capacity.

SOURCE FuturHealth