FuturHealth Launches Custom Meal Plans, Establishing The Platform As The Only Full-Service Lifestyle Company Integrating Nutrition with GLP-1 Medication

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FuturHealth , a leading provider of personalized weight-loss solutions, today announced the launch of its Custom Meal Plans. Today's wellness industry is witnessing a significant shift due to the rise of GLP-1 medications, with projections suggesting that 9% of the U.S. population will be using them by 2035. Despite their significant benefits for weight loss and diabetes, traditional GLP-1 providers do not equip consumers with the tools needed to eventually get off the medication and adopt lasting lifestyle changes. Addressing this gap, FuturHealth's Custom Meal Plans round out their suite of offerings by providing personalized and comprehensive nutritional support that meet the needs of GLP-1 users and empower anyone looking to make a real, positive, healthy change.

As the wellness industry evolves from fad diets and quick fixes to more holistic and sustainable approaches, FuturHealth leads this transformation by integrating the latest scientific advancements with consumer needs. Acknowledging that GLP-1 medications are effective up to about 20% of body weight loss before reaching a plateau and that their effects cease immediately once discontinued, FuturHealth aligns with CDC guidelines to offer a comprehensive 360-degree lifestyle solution. By uniquely pairing nutrition with medication, FuturHealth provides tailored meals and meal plans designed to support long-term health and wellness. This approach helps alleviate the uncertainty surrounding dietary changes for GLP-1 users and ensures they do not rely solely on medication, promoting a healthier lifestyle during and after their use of GLP-1s.

"At FuturHealth, we are proud to be pioneers in holistic and personalized solutions that merge cutting-edge science with practical nutrition. Our new Custom Meal Plans exemplify our commitment to innovation in weight management, offering tailored support that integrates seamlessly with GLP-1 medications," said Sabrina Burgi FuturHealth's Chief Operating Officer. "As the only platform to pair nutrition with medication through dedicated meals and meal plans, we address the uncertainty many face about what to eat or what changes to make while on GLP-1s. Developed by top dietitians and chefs, our meals play a crucial role in our 360-degree approach to care, empowering our customers to achieve their wellness goals effectively and sustainably. This launch marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine the future of health and nutrition."

FuturHealth's products undergo the most stringent independent and internal testing to ensure the highest quality. Clinically crafted and expertly curated by registered dieticians, the meals are prepared fresh by in-house chefs and delivered straight to your door, making it easier than ever for people to achieve their weight loss goals. The menu currently includes tasty options like Kickin' Chicken Fried Rice, Southwestern Style Scramble, Cheesy Turkey Rotini, Ancient Grain Bowl, and more. With a growing customer base and over 1 million success stories, FuturHealth also offers ongoing personalized guidance from its network of 6,000 physicians, including MDs and RDs. This ensures that patients always work directly with top experts in weight loss to help them achieve optimal health outcomes.

FuturHealth's advanced AI technology offers a seamless end-to-end user experience, walking patients through their medication journey by scheduling necessary blood work 15 days in advance and sending constant reminders via app and text. FuturHealth maintains a flexible supply chain, navigating MSOs and pharmacies to provide end-to-end savings and the best possible service. If one network faces delays, FuturHealth can swiftly reroute to another, ensuring patient efficiency. Additionally, its proprietary smart quiz efficiently determines patient eligibility, streamlining the process for all parties involved.

For more information, please visit www.fh.co

About FuturHealth:

FuturHealth is your partner in weight loss, providing personalized guidance designed to work with your everyday life. Together with a team of doctors, dieticians, and weight-loss experts, we combine scientifically-proven medications with clinically-crafted, expertly-curated meals for quick, easy, effective, and affordable wins. Founded with a mission to create a holistic and personalized alternative to traditional, one-size-fits-all weight-loss solutions, we meet each person where they are on their unique journey, empowering them to confidently take control of their well-being at every step of the way. To learn more, visit FuturHealth.com.

