Futuri and RCS Enter into International Partnership Agreement for SpotOn and Futuri AudioAI™

The company will now represent select Futuri products outside the United States.

CLEVELAND, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuri , the leader in AI-powered software solutions for the media industry, today announced the formation of a new partnership with RCS , the world's largest broadcast software company. Now, in addition to RCS automation Zetta fully integrating with Futuri AudioAI ™ (formerly known as RadioGPT), the company will now resell that product and SpotOn , Futuri's end-to-end solution for creating spec spots, commercials, and promos, in markets outside the US.

"Futuri has driven the conversation about the adoption of AI in the broadcast industry, and the response we've had from companies worldwide that want strategic AI solutions has been vast," said Futuri Founder and CEO Daniel Anstandig. "We're proud to partner with Philippe Generali and the fantastic team at RCS to help bring our solutions to the global markets that need them." Philippe Generali, President and CEO of RCS, states, "Expanding upon our collaboration with Futuri, we leverage our respective strengths to propel new technology on a global scale. This partnership represents a noteworthy milestone in the evolution of audio creation and consumption. We are excited to reshape the media landscape, a tradition we have upheld for decades."

The partnership comes as Futuri continues its global expansion. Since the February 2023 launch of Futuri AudioAI™, the company has entered into several new agreements with partners like Audiotainment Südwest in Germany and Maison FG in France. The addition of RCS to Futuri's network of international resellers provides additional support to help drive the company's rapid growth.

"Futuri has driven the conversation about the adoption of AI in the broadcast industry, and the response we've had from companies worldwide that want strategic AI solutions has been vast," said Futuri Founder and CEO Daniel Anstandig. "We're proud to partner with Philippe Generali and the fantastic team at RCS to help bring our solutions to the global markets that need them."

Generali, President and CEO of RCS, states, "Expanding upon our collaboration with Futuri, we leverage our respective strengths to propel new technology on a global scale. This partnership represents a noteworthy milestone in the evolution of audio creation and consumption. We are excited to reshape the media landscape, a tradition we have upheld for decades."

About Futuri

Futuri is the leading provider of AI-driven content, audience, and sales technology for media companies and creators. More than 5,000 media professionals worldwide rely on Futuri solutions to make their content more relevant, accessible, engaging, and results-driven. Founded in 2009, Futuri holds 20 published or pending patents in 151 countries and has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for eight consecutive years.

About RCS

RCS is the World's Largest Broadcast Software Company with products in thousands of radio and TV stations, music channels, cable companies, ad agencies, satellite networks and streaming stations worldwide. With guaranteed reliability and 24/7 support the most respected names in the industry choose RCS as their software provider. RCS has a proud history of innovation, currently holding 45 patents in the field of broadcasting.

For more information, contact:

Zena Burns | [email protected] | 216.236.9020

Diana Stokey | [email protected] | 914.259.4733

SOURCE Futuri