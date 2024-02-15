Futuri Announces Game-Changing Integration of SpotOn AI-Powered Spec Spots into TopLine Sales Intelligence System, Revolutionizing Broadcast Advertising

CLEVELAND, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuri, a leading provider of AI-driven broadcast solutions, today announced the integration of SpotOn Spec Spots into its sales intelligence platform, TopLine. This new integration accelerates the sales cycle and makes each encounter with a prospect or client more meaningful. SpotOn is available as an add-on for TopLine subscribers looking to further enhance their sales capabilities.

Account executives can use SpotOn and TopLine to instantly create custom spec spots and audio. Now, with TopLine and SpotOn integrated, account executives are supported by technology all the way through the sales process – from prospecting and getting the first appointment to developing the right message for the client's campaign. Now, with a few clicks and a few seconds, account executives can instantly impress buyers with fully produced and high-customized spec spots for any business category.

"Picture an account executive collaborating with a prospect or client, transforming ideas into reality in real-time," said Daniel Anstandig, CEO of Futuri. "Account executives can create custom, insight-driven advertising content on the spot, offering a level of speed and customization that changes the very nature of client interactions in our industry. This also eases the burden on production teams by providing a creative starting-point for spots."

TopLine sales research has become an indispensable sales system for broadcast media across America. From small rural stations to major markets, thousands of sales professionals rely on TopLine every day to optimize their service to advertisers by providing customized sales insights, presentations, and now audio.

Futuri is a global leader in AI solutions that drive audience and revenue growth for broadcasters, digital publishers, and content creators. Founded in 2009, Cleveland-based Futuri is at the forefront of AI-powered audience engagement and sales technology, trusted by thousands of broadcasters around the world. Key solutions include TopLine, a sales intelligence system designed to enhance local advertising sales and expedite the sales cycle; TopicPulse, an AI-powered story discovery system that provides real-time insights and predictions about trending topics; AudioAI, a cutting-edge system that enables broadcasters to create AI-powered hosts, streamline commercial production, and automate podcast creation; and POST, a system that automatically converts broadcasts into podcasts. More information about Futuri is available at www.FuturiMedia.com

