Futuri Launches TopicPulse SportsEdge, AI-Driven Story Discovery for the Growing eSports and Betting Space

CLEVELAND, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuri, the leading provider of AI-driven audience engagement and sales intelligence solutions for broadcasters and publishers, today announced the launch of TopicPulse SportsEdge , a version of its real-time, AI-powered story discovery and social content system customized for eSports, betting, VR, and fantasy content.

"The eSports market is predicted to grow to $3 billion by 2023, and sports betting advertising is one of the fastest-growing revenue streams for broadcasters," said Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig. "Given the explosive growth of this space, TopicPulse SportsEdge is right in line with Futuri's mission to help media companies grow their content, grow their audience, and grow their revenue." TopicPulse SportsEdge empowers news media and content creators who cover eSports, betting, fantasy sports, and VR content by providing 24/7 access to insights on the sports-related stories and topics audiences are talking about right now, what's losing traction, and what engaging stories they can cover before their competition. It's an evolution of the TopicPulse system used by thousands of radio and TV content creators nationwide.

TopicPulse SportsEdge insights provide a content compass for articles, video script content, social posts, and even marketing decisions. Its IdeaStarters™ content delivers pre-written copy points on the day's top stories for use in blogs, social posts, and on-air copy. And its companion Instant Video product delivers dozens of fully licensed short videos daily that can be easily branded, customized, and used on websites, apps, and social platforms.

The eSports, betting, VR, and fantasy content has never been more lucrative for content creators. Futuri's recent study The Future of Audience and Revenue 2021 , done in partnership with research firm SmithGeiger, revealed new insights on the growth opportunity sports, eSports, and sports betting content represent. Of the more than 2,000 U.S. consumers surveyed:

92% of eSports and gaming fans go to a local news program on TV for information on their favorite sports, teams, and athletes.

90% of eSports and gaming fans go to a local news website and/or a local news app for that content.

61.5% bet on sports, with 32.5% betting on both regular-season games and playoffs, and 29% betting on big events like the Super Bowl and March Madness.

36.5% would be more likely to watch a local news program if they included sports betting information in their content.

For more on TopicPulse SportsEdge, visit TopicPulseSportsEdge.com.

About Futuri

Futuri is the leading provider of cloud-based audience engagement and sales intelligence software for the enterprise. Brands rely on Futuri solutions to make their content more relevant, accessible, engaging, and results-driven. Founded in 2009, Futuri holds 12 published or pending patents in 151 countries. Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years, Futuri is the only audience engagement platform that includes solutions for sales, marketing, and content teams. For more information, visit futurimedia.com.

