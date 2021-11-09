Futuri Podcasting System POST Launches Major Update and Announces Published US Patent, as New Nielsen Data Shows Unique Impact of POST Technology on Time Spent with Audio

CLEVELAND, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuri, the leading provider of AI-driven audience engagement and sales intelligence solutions for broadcasters, today announced a major update to its patented and patent-pending POST podcasting system. POST is relied on by thousands of top-performing audio creators to quickly and efficiently capture, edit, package, and distribute PPM-encoded broadcast content, as well as original podcasts, on multiple audio and video platforms.

The POST update includes:

A new in-app audio editor . This powerful, yet simple-to-use, editor is designed to save production time, speed up distribution of timely content, and enable audio brands to quickly make simple edits to their on-demand broadcast content to keep people listening longer.

. This powerful, yet simple-to-use, editor is designed to save production time, speed up distribution of timely content, and enable audio brands to quickly make simple edits to their on-demand broadcast content to keep people listening longer. Customizable widgets: A new suite of customizable widgets make it easy to apply station brand standards to their embedded audio.

A new suite of customizable widgets make it easy to apply station brand standards to their embedded audio. Improved ad insertion capabilities: POST's ad marker and mid-roll capabilities have gotten an upgrade, making it easier for stations to monetize their on-demand broadcast and original podcast audio.

POST's ad marker and mid-roll capabilities have gotten an upgrade, making it easier for stations to monetize their on-demand broadcast and original podcast audio. Much more, including streamlined publishing to third-party destinations; enhanced chapter markers and analytics; and new features that make it easier to switch to POST from another podcast provider (paired with Futuri's white-glove US-based support).

The update comes as Futuri today released a new white paper, Growing Audience with On-Demand Broadcast Audio. It includes new data from a nationwide study on On-Demand Broadcast Audio (ODBA), also known as time-shifted audio, across all PPM markets, conducted by Nielsen, which reviewed millions of occasions of minute-level data. The white paper examines the current state of On-Demand Broadcast Audio and reveals POST's unique ability to maximize ROI on broadcast content by quickly, efficiently editing and parsing content, packaging with metadata, and publishing this audio. Key findings include:

○ Challenging the perception that podcasts and on-demand content are only consumed "on the go," Nielsen found that 63% of all ODBA listening is at-home (37% OOH). Three of the top five formats are music formats, with CHR and AC over-indexing on the at-home number — 77% and 79%, respectively.

○ Stations using POST are over 5x more likely than non-POST stations to have on-demand PPM broadcast audio minutes captured by Nielsen, showcasing the unique results delivered by POST's patented system.

○ Average minutes per on-demand broadcast audio listening session for stations using POST is nearly 30% higher than stations not using POST.

○ Demographics: The breakdown of on-demand broadcast audio published through POST is 50.2% Female vs. 49.8% Male, compared to 39% Female / 61% Male for content published by non-POST stations.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has recently issued a U.S. Patent for POST. The patent adds to Futuri's diverse portfolio of technology patents, protecting a broad range of methods released to POST, which automatically captures, parses, and publishes on-demand audio and video content to a multitude of social channels and audio, video, and podcast platforms. More specifically, this patent is one of several U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications added to our other Intellectual Property which is held by Futuri and that grants Futuri and its licensees, exclusive rights to this unique audio technology. Futuri's CEO, Daniel Anstandig, and Director, Research & Development, Craig Bowman, are named as inventors on the patent.

"Futuri has invested a significant amount in R&D related to podcasting, on-demand audio, and broadcast automation workflows and integration," said Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig. "The issuance of this patent, combined with research from Nielsen that validates the unique results of POST, represents a milestone for Futuri and our many innovative broadcast partners, who have used this and our other technologies to drive ratings and revenue since Futuri's launch in 2009. We're dedicated to creating easy-to-use, high ROI platforms that deliver innovative and proprietary high value for our partners, and we are proud to extend our proprietary position to them."

The Growing Audience with On-Demand Broadcast Audio white paper is available for download at FuturiMedia.com/Podcast21, where people can also register for one of two review webinars on Thursday, November 11.

