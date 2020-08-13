Futuris Company Announces Acquisition of Pioneer Global, Inc.

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Mining Company d/b/a Futuris Company (OTC: MISM) ("Futuris" or the "Company"), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on the acquisition and operation of executive search, staffing and consulting companies, today announced the acquisition of Pioneer Global, Inc. ("Pioneer Global"), a US staffing services company providing a variety of staffing solutions to various businesses and organizations, helping them improve their business performance through cutting-edge technologies.

Pioneer Global provides world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. With years of experience serving clients around the USA, Pioneer Global provides employment to over a 100 people annually. With a global database of highly skilled candidates, Pioneer Global has the resources, experience, and expertise necessary to match highly skilled administrative professionals to clients' hiring requirements for full-time and temp office jobs. For the trailing twelve months, Pioneer Global has generated approximately $5 million in sales.

"The acquisition of Pioneer Global marks the first strategic acquisition of Futuris Company and falls in line with our mission to build out a robust staffing services platform," stated Kalyan Pathuri, President of Futuris Company. "Pioneer Global joins the Futuris Company bringing long-term relationships with employers in our target sectors as well as a large network of experienced business consultants and skilled workers to onboard onto our platform. We are pleased to announce this acquisition, the first of several we are in active discussions with to accelerate our growth strategy towards becoming a centralized resource for tech and professional services staffing in healthcare, and a growing market share in the professional services industry."

About Pioneer Global

Pioneer Global is a Staffing Services company providing a gamut of Staffing Solutions to various businesses and organizations in and around USA, helping them improve their business performance through cutting-edge technologies. Pioneer Global was formed with the express purpose to better serve clients with effective alternatives to traditional IT services that will leverage global resources, talent, and technology. Pioneer Global's goal is to be a key partner to customers by providing reliability and quality in an offshore environment. Whether you are a small business looking for Human Resources or Payroll ideas, or a large company searching for an outsourcing plan to meet your heavy demands, Pioneer Global, Inc. can design and implement a cost-effective solution to any staffing issues you may currently have. For more information, please visit https://www.pg-inc.net/.

About Mission Mining Company d/b/a Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on the acquisition and operation of executive search, staffing and consulting companies that specialize in professional service verticals such as medical, accounting/finance, information technology, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and human resources. The Company is committed to building a global staffing company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Mission Mining with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

