Futuris Company Announces Additions to its Board of Directors

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuris Company (OTC: FTRS) (OTC: MISMD) ("Futuris" or the "Company"), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on the acquisition and operation of executive search, staffing and consulting companies, today announced the addition of Kalyan Pathuri and Larry Gaffey to its Board of Directors, joining Naveen Doki, MD.

"I am thrilled to join Futuris' Board of Directors with Larry Gaffey and Dr. Naveen Doki. We're focused on assembling a team of experts in building companies and scaling their operations," stated Kalyan Pathuri, President of Futuris Company. "Mr. Gaffey brings a wealth of leadership and experience in finances, securities and audit across a broad range of industries. Dr. Doki's entrepreneurial achievements in the healthcare and information technology sectors are also a great asset to the board in identifying niche opportunities and further defining our corporate growth strategy."

Kalyan Pathuri is President of Futuris Company. Mr. Pathuri served for 23 years as the CEO of GCP Inc., a Chantilly, VA-based custom software development and professional services firm specializing in client/server and internet technology. At Chantily, he was responsible for overall business planning and strategy and was instrumental in growing revenue, profits and business value of the company. He has also held senior leadership positions with information technology organizations like 3H Technology, LLC and Equant, Inc. In these roles, he demonstrated operational leadership skills and expertise in business management. Mr. Pathuri holds a BE in Electrical Engineering from S.V. University, India and MS in Computer Engineering from Virginia Tech.

Larry Gaffey is a managing member at CPA firm, Gaffey, Deane & Talley, LLC where he leads strategic planning and external development initiatives. Mr. Gaffey also serves as Chief Financial Officer at government consulting firms Old Dominion Strategies and Crisis as well as satellite delivery media company Wireless Ventures USA. Previously, Mr. Gaffey served on the board of Reliability Inc, a competitor and U.S.-based provider of Workforce Management Solutions that include Employer of Record (EOR), Staffing & Recruiting, Managed Services and Production Services that leverage tight integration with customer systems using secure, cloud-based technology. Mr. Gaffey has over 30 years' experience in financial leadership, planning and consulting. He holds a BA in Accounting from the Michigan State University.

Naveen Doki, MD is clinically trained in Hematology and Oncology. He obtained his degree from the University of California at Irvine and his fellowship at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. Mr. Doki is an entrepreneur with successful investments in real-estate, information technology (IT), infrastructure and above all urgent care practices. Mr. Doki also runs his own allergy clinic out of his office in Fairfax and currently has majority ownership in couple of IT firms. He has active medical licenses in Virginia, California and Maryland and is certified by ABIM in Medical Oncology.

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on the acquisition and operation of executive search, staffing and consulting companies that specialize in professional service verticals such as medical, accounting/finance, information technology, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and human resources. The Company is committed to building a global staffing company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/.

