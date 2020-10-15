Futuris Company Announces Completion of Audit for the Fiscal Year Ending July 31, 2020 and Provides Shareholder Update

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuris Company (OTC: FTRS) ("Futuris" or the "Company"), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on the acquisition and operation of executive search, staffing and consulting companies, today announced the completion of the audit of its Consolidated Annual Financial Statements for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2020. An independent auditor and PCOAB registered accounting firm, BF Borgers CPA PC, completed the audit of the Company's financial statements within the guidelines of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). The results have been filed with the SEC in a Form 8-K accessible here.

"In addition to the closing of our share exchange agreement, name and symbol change, the filing of our audited financials will provide us flexibility to continue to execute on our M&A growth strategy. During this period of completing all of our corporate governance initiatives, we successfully closed on our first acquisition, Pioneer Global, and remain in active due diligence to close several other similar synergistic acquisitions. We look forward to providing our shareholders with continued updates during our quarterly and annual financial reporting periods at minimum," stated Kalyan Pathuri, President of Futuris Company.

Corporate Highlights and Shareholder Update:

On June 29, 2020, a change in control of Mission Mining Company entered into a definitive share exchange agreement by and between Futuris.

Following its share exchange agreement, the Company successfully completed its corporate name and ticker symbol change to Futuris Company and "FTRS."

Closed on the acquisition of Pioneer Global, a US staffing services company providing a variety of staffing solutions to various businesses and organizations, helping them improve their business performance through cutting-edge technologies. Pioneer Global has a trailing twelve month sales of approximately $5 million .

. Announced signing of Head of Terms for an exclusive equity investment agreement with The Private Office of Mr. John Bernard for $10 million in exchange for a 15% post-money ownership stake on a fully diluted basis, whom the Company remains in active due diligence with and is subject to the satisfactory completion of due diligence to close.

for in exchange for a 15% post-money ownership stake on a fully diluted basis, whom the Company remains in active due diligence with and is subject to the satisfactory completion of due diligence to close. The Company effectuated a 1 for 3 reverse stock split as of the record date August 20, 2020 . As of October 13, 2020 , the Company had 288,352,964 common shares outstanding.

. As of , the Company had 288,352,964 common shares outstanding. Revenue for the fiscal year 2020 totaled approximately $1.0 million

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on the acquisition and operation of executive search, staffing and consulting companies that specialize in professional service verticals such as medical, accounting/finance, information technology, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and human resources. The Company is committed to building a global staffing company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Futuris Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto / Allison Soss

[email protected]

PH: (212) 896-1254

BALANCE SHEET July 31, 2020

ASSETS







July 31, 2020 CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 178,764 Accounts receivables

791,327 Advance to Vendors

53,920 Prepaid expenses

643 Other Current Assets

418,821 Total current assets

1,443,475 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost



Goodwill

1,550,431 Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(0) Total property and equipment, net

1,550,431 Total assets $ 2,993,906 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY







July 31, 2020 CURRENT LIABILITIES



Long Term Loan from Shareholders $ 2,136,353 Factoring

887,391 Accounts payable

53,600 Promissory Notes payable

653,177 Accrued liabilities

453,939 Other short term liabilities

149,708 Payroll taxes payable

612 Total current liabilities

4,334,780 Total liabilities

4,334,780 STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY



Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1 billion shares authorized, 288,352,964 issued and outstanding

288,353 Preferred stock Special 2019 Series A, 1 share

authorized, 1 share issued, $0.0001 par value

0 Preferred stock Series F, 110 shares authorized, 1

share issued, $0.0001 par value

0 Preferred stock, Series G, $0.0001 par value, 20

million shares authorized, 30 issued and outstanding

0 Retained earnings

(1,629,227) Total stockholder's equity

(1,340,874) Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $ 2,993,906

STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2020





2020 Revenue Earned



Outsourced contingent workforce

1,041,570 Total revenue earned

1,041,570 Cost of earned revenue



Outsourced contingent workforce

851,917 Total cost of earned revenue

851,917 Gross profit

189,653 General and administrative expenses

87,524 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization

102,129 Non-Operating Income (Expense)



Interest expense

(27,396) Income before taxes on income

74,733 Income tax benefit

0 Net income $ 74,733

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2020





2020

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net Income $ 74,527

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

-

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

-

Deferred Tax Liability

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Increase in Contract receivables

(791,327)

Increase in Other Current Assets

(473,384)

Increase in Accounts Payable

53,600

Increase in Other Current Liabilities

604,259

Net cash provided by operating activities

(532,325)

Cash flows used in investing activities:





Business Acquisition

(1,415,402)

Goodwill paid on Business Acquisition

(1,550,431)

Net cash provided by Investing Activities

(2,965,833)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Interest Free Loan from Majority Shareholder

2,136,354

Factoring of Contract Receivables

887,390

Issuance of Promissory Notes

653,177

Net cash provided by Financing Activities

3,676,921

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

178,764

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

0

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 178,764



