Futuris Company Announces Name Change, Symbol Change to 'FTRS', And Reverse Stock Split

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuris Company (OTC: FTRS) (OTC: MISMD) ("Futuris" or the "Company"), formerly Mission Mining Company (OTC: MISM), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on the acquisition and operation of executive search, staffing and consulting companies, today announced that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") has approved the Company's previously-announced decision to change its name to Futuris Company, change its ticker symbol to "FTRS" and implement a 1-for-3 reverse stock split all effective as of the opening of market trading on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

The stock will begin trading on a post-split basis under the symbol "MISMD," for the next 20 business days, after which it will begin trading under the new ticker symbol, "FTRS." The Company's common stock will also begin trading under the CUSIP number 36118Q105.

Every 3 shares of the Company's current issued and outstanding common stock will automatically be converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, with no change in par value per share. Stockholders are not required to take any action; no fractional shares will be issued following the reverse split. Stockholders holding fractional shares as a result of the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the next whole share.

"Since the closing of our share exchange agreement, we have been operating as Futuris Company, actively working toward executing our acquisition-focused growth strategy. Today, we are excited to complete our corporate name change and announce our new trading symbol 'FTRS'. In addition, we implemented a 1-for-3 reverse stock split in order to begin preparing for up-listing the Company onto a fully listed exchange when eligible to in the future. These changes are significant milestones in our corporate history as they better represent the Futuris Company, myself and our team have set out to build," stated Kalyan Pathuri, President of Futuris Company.

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on the acquisition and operation of executive search, staffing and consulting companies that specialize in professional service verticals such as medical, accounting/finance, information technology, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and human resources. The Company is committed to building a global staffing company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Mission Mining with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto / Allison Soss

[email protected]

PH: (212) 896-1254

SOURCE Futuris Company; Mission Mining Co

