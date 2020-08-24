Futuris Company Announces Signing of Head of Terms for Exclusive Equity Investment Agreement of $10 Million

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuris Company (OTC: FTRS) (OTC: MISMD) ("Futuris" or the "Company"), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on the acquisition and operation of executive search, staffing and consulting companies, today announced that it has signed a Head of Terms for an exclusive equity investment agreement with The Private Office of Mr. John Bernard for $10 million in exchange for a 15% post-money ownership stake on a fully diluted basis, subject to the satisfactory completion of due diligence.

The Private Office of Mr. John Bernard seeks to partially acquire, recapitalize or support the growth of small to medium sized businesses across a whole range of industry sectors. John Bernard is a successful entrepreneur and investor who over the last 19 years has invested in over 27 companies worldwide. He began investing in internet start-ups and has leveraged his capital in other sectors like engineering, pharmaceuticals, ecommerce, and manufacturing with deal sizes ranging from $3 million to $45 million.

"We are pleased to welcome the opportunity for John Bernard to become a large shareholder and partner in Futuris. His support and equity investment will further enable us to execute on our corporate growth strategy for additional strategic acquisitions in our pipeline that will position Futuris to be a major player in the professional services staffing industry," stated Kalyan Pathuri, President of Futuris Company. "John brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in building successful companies. We believe his support and investment are further validation of our unique market position and vision for growth moving forward."

About the Private Office of John Bernard

As a successful entrepreneur and investor for the past 19 years with over 27 companies worldwide across a variety of sectors, John Bernard has been personally helping to build and grow emerging growth companies with investment and high level management contribution. Since 2011, through his investment vehicle, Lift Invest limited, the Private Office of John Bernard has made Investments in various areas such as engineering, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and manufacturing in Europe and the United States with deals ranging from $3mm to $45mm. He has invested a combined 100 million CHF to date. With a typical investment horizon of five years, the company is headquartered in Geneva Switzerland with various associates across the world. For more information, please visit https://the-private-office.ch.

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on the acquisition and operation of executive search, staffing and consulting companies that specialize in professional service verticals such as medical, accounting/finance, information technology, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and human resources. The Company is committed to building a global staffing company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Futuris Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto / Allison Soss

[email protected]

PH: (212) 896-1254

