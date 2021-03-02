Futuri's POST Announces POST AudioShield™, a Patent-Pending Feature to Protect Clients from Audio Copyright Fines

CLEVELAND, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuri's POST, the revolutionary podcasting technology used by more than 1,500 broadcast brands worldwide, today announced the launch of POST AudioShield™, a patent-pending feature that enables its clients to prevent copyrighted music from inadvertently making it into podcasts and/or social video that's based on broadcast audio. By enabling the POST AudioShield™ feature, either globally or for a specific set of brands, POST clients can be sure that content published through POST is free of content for which they don't have a license, like talking over the intro of a popular song.

An important component of the POST AudioShield™ feature: Content published through POST using the POST AudioShield™ feature still maintains POST's PPM encoding for broadcast radio stations. Of the many reasons why this is important, a recent case study with a major morning in a Top 5 market using POST showed that when the show started using POST to consistently publish daily highlights, they saw meaningful ratings results. Looking at P18-49, the show experienced a +29% AQH Share, +47% AQH Persons, and +200% AQH Rating.

"ROI drives everything we do at Futuri, and broadcasters have a big opportunity to improve their content ROI by making the most of the great content they develop for on-air use. That said, if you're unintentionally sloppy with copyrights, that changes the calculus," said Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig. "We developed the patent-pending AudioShield™ feature for POST to give our partners in management piece of mind against those inadvertent copyright violations that can eat up hard-fought revenue with big fines."

