Futurism Announces Participation in the AHA Virtual Conference 2020

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurism Technologies, Inc. takes great pride in co-sponsoring the AHA Virtual Conference 2020. Join us in the virtual conference, as we continue to extend our support to the healthcare sector through response to recovery and rebuilding in the age of COVID-19.

Futurism will be presenting its 'Smart Hospital' solutions at the AHA Virtual Conference 2020, aimed at empowering healthcare providers and organizations with a connected care system.

"We are delighted to be a part of this virtual conference and extend our services and support to help healthcare organizations get aboard the digital journey. Our position as a trusted DX partner demonstrates our robust portfolio of digital transformation and cybersecurity offerings," said Sheetal Pansare, CEO of Futurism Technologies.

Futurism understands that the future of a connected and smart healthcare system revolves around care, collaboration and data security and is dedicated to help healthcare providers identify and adopt novel ways and solutions to connect with patients efficient whilst combat increased security vulnerabilities both within and beyond the walls of a traditional clinic or hospital setup.

Visit our virtual booth now to find out how we can help you become more resilient and responsive as a healthcare provider during these unprecedented times and beyond.

About Futurism Technologies, Inc.

Futurism Technologies, Inc. helps hospitals and healthcare institutions leverage digital technology to fast track their operations and provide on-demand patient care within a secured and highly connected environment. With decades of expertise and proven record, Futurism has evolved as a trusted DX partner for a number of businesses, helping them to unlock the true value of digital. Futurism provides DX services across the entire value chain including digital infrastructure, business processes, digital customer engagement, and cybersecurity.

