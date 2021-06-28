Futurism Dimensions to Reimagine the Future of e-Commerce With AI and Integrated Digital Marketing at the eCom World

PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurism is set to present its next-gen e-commerce platform at the eCom World. As a trusted digital transformation (DX) partner for 1000-plus fortune companies, Futurism aims to reinvent the entire e-commerce landscape with its flagship e-commerce platform, Dimensions.

"We are excited to be a part of the world's largest e-commerce event. As a digital transformation leader, it gives us immense pleasure to share space with some of the most amazing and successful technology leaders, digital transformation experts and DTC brands from across the world," said Mr. Sheetal Pansare, CEO of Futurism Technologies Inc.

Dimensions and AI

"Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not the next big thing in the tech world. In fact, it is already one. Giants like Google, Amazon and Microsoft have invested heavily in AI in recent years to deliver personalized and super-enriching experiences to their users. What many retailers and e-commerce businesses fail to realize here is that you don't have to be an Amazon-size business to enjoy the benefits of AI and win at customer service and personalization," added Mr. Pansare.

Dimensions can help bridge that gap since the platform is armed with advanced AI capabilities to help deploy intelligent and human-like virtual agents or chatbots that use machine learning (ML) and NLP algorithms to come up with smart and personalized answers to customer concerns/queries.

Today, e-commerce is all about providing personalized experiences and smarter customer journeys. It is like walking into a store and everyone there knows what you want already. Dimensions leverages AI to understand customer behavior and help create personalized recommendations and/or messages based on a user's history. This type of personal touch is the key to win at e-commerce in today's digital-first age.

"We are excited to revolutionize the e-commerce landscape through our future-ready e-commerce platform. As a part of our digital transformation offering, we have reinforced Dimensions with out-of-the-box automation and AI capabilities that can help to predict inventory and automate critical processes like procurement, warehouse optimization, payments and support," said Mr. Pansare.

Futurism Technologies Inc. has evolved as a trusted digital transformation (DX) partner for more than 1,000 fortune organizations spanning across healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and various other verticals. Futurism provides DX services across the entire value chain including e-commerce, digital infrastructure, business processes, digital customer engagement, and cybersecurity. We've spent nearly two decades leveraging the disruptive power of technology and digital including AI, IoT, Cloud, Mobile, RPA, Blockchain, etc. to help our clients embrace their DX goals in a non-disruptive and secure way.

