Futurist, Cathy Hackl, Named Top Voice in Tech by LinkedIn for 2nd Year in a Row

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurist, author, and keynote speaker, Cathy Hackl, has been named one of the Top Voices in Technology in 2019 by LinkedIn . It is the highest honor a content creator can receive on the platform, and only 346 individuals out of more than 260 million users made the list.

"Everyday, more than 2 million posts stream through the LinkedIn feed. That's a lot of great conversations happening — and our LinkedIn Editors team set out to uncover some of the best professionals igniting those exchanges. The result is our 2019 #LinkedInTopVoices list," wrote Laura Lorenzetti Soper, Senior Editor, Special Projects at LinkedIn.

To find the top voices on the platform globally, LinkedIn used a combination of quantitative and qualitative signals, starting with a custom algorithm from their LinkedIn Data Science team and then curated by their LinkedIn Editors.

"As part of the AR, VR, and Spatial Computing industry, I'm honored to be one of the top voices in tech on LinkedIn," highlighted Hackl . "Latina women hold only 5% of STEM jobs, so I'm hoping to inspire more women and minorities to pursue a career in technology."

According to LinkedIn, Hackl's updates give a glimpse into the future. Whether it's covering the convergence of virtual reality and augmented reality , transforming the physical into the digital or the intersection of art and technology , from her unique vantage point she continues to spark dialogues around the next big technology trends and all things AR, including virtual beings like Lil Miquela, Alexa and Mica, as well as the convergence of AI, AR, 5G and quantum computing. Follow Cathy Hackl on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/cathyhackl or visit cathyhackl.com .

About Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl is one of the most sought-after keynote technology speakers in the world. Considered one of the top women in augmented reality, virtual reality, spatial computing, and innovation, she works at the intersection of future technology, strategy, and storytelling, engaging audiences across the globe and across industries.

She's spoken in more than 12 countries, including memorable talks at Twitter's HQ in San Francisco, Facebook's HQ in Menlo Park, and Sony's HQ in San Diego.

