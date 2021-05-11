Futurist Deborah Westphal Releases New Book, "Convergence: Technology, Business, and the Human-Centric Future"

SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Toffler Associates CEO and author, Deborah Westphal, launches her new book Convergence: Technology, Business, and the Human-Centric Future , and it's available today!

Convergence: Technology, Business, and the Human-Centric Future

As a leader in future-focused strategy, Deborah Westphal leverages more than 30 years of experience in helping the world's most innovative business and government leaders to challenge biases, ignite ideas, and build connections. She delivers this rich insight with an empathetic and thought-provoking writing style to chart a path for readers. Throughout the book, personal stories and historical examples highlight convergences that span the globe, impacting everything from global supply chains to climate change, and reshaping the future of business, technology, and humanity everywhere.

Each day, we see deepening intersections of people, business, and technology. This is a historic inflection point that demands leaders rebalance the energy and focus we place on technology and humans within our organizations. Convergence alerts readers to signals of accelerating disruption and orients us to new mental models, decision priorities, and the human-centric perspective we need to achieve a resilient global future.

Convergence is available for $26 at all major booksellers and Amazon.com . For more information, please visit https://www.convergenceishere.com/ .

About Deborah Westphal

Deborah Westphal's career spans more than 30 years, government agencies and Fortune 100 companies, and virtually every continent. In 1999, Alvin Toffler tapped her as one of the founding members of his eponymous consulting firm. A passionate humanist and life-long learner, she has guided leaders to challenge biases, ignite ideas, and build resilience for a secure future for organizations including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Marriott, U.S. Air Force, Baxter International, Bayer, Heinz, Microsoft, Koppers, PPG, DARPA, National Security Agency (NSA), Loral Space Systems, NASA, Qwest, Verizon, and Westinghouse.

