Futurist Warren Musser: Four Steps To Prevent Humankind's Self-Extinction

PETALUMA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A bold vision for humanity's future has emerged with the book Thinking Bigger: The Essential Guide to Humanity's Greatest Future, which argues that humanity stands at a critical crossroads between extinction and unprecedented transformation.

The book by futurist Warren A. Musser introduces a concept called "Calousia"—humanity's theoretical greatest-future summit—achievable by maximizing crucial knowledge in eight fundamental areas: our three environments (elemental, biological, and astronomical), our four major powers (communication, transportation, access to energy, and power devices), and our human bodies and minds.

Musser argues humans have been living in a great knowledge-increasing, self-developing great progression for thousands of years, but humankind has never known where this progression should eventually take us.

"We are therefore lost, and so, unsurprisingly, we've acted in ways that threaten our self-extinction," says Musser." Over the last 100 years, our human population has increased from one billion to eight billion."

Think of billions more houses, refrigerators, televisions, computers and cars. Plus, with climate change and its warmer air, we experience more droughts, melting glaciers, flooding, and great damage-causing storms.

In addition, he notes, our weapons have grown frighteningly more destructive. A pair of atomic weapons destroyed two Japanese cities to end World War II. Today's fusion bombs are 100 times more powerful.

"These are the kinds dangerous activities could lead humankind to an early self-extinction," says Musser. "To avoid self-extinction we must, first, identify our what I term our Great Progression's Summit, and then take charge of our progression."

The book offers four steps to transform humankind's future and prevent an extinction event:

Step One: Understand The Great Progression Theory. According to Musser, we humans are "ability-expanders"—beings uniquely capable of conscious self-transformation through knowledge and technology. We experience a "Great Progression" mirroring the universe's advancing stages, from particles to atoms, to stars, to life, and now to humans poised for their next evolutionary leap.

"We have made tremendous progress, but we remain lost because we lack a defined destination," the author explains. "This has resulted in crisis, confusion about human purpose, and mismanagement of our accelerating growth."

Step Two: Take Into Account Seven Revolutionary Insights. The book outlines transformative perspectives including: identifying Calousia as our natural destination, recognizing humanity's cosmic significance, understanding humans as transitional beings, viewing current constructs as temporary phases, and implementing coordinated global development.

Step Three: Adopt Urgent Challenges And Timeline. Thinking Bigger confronts six critical dangers: directionless drift, overpopulation, climate change, weapons proliferation, governmental fragmentation, and uncontrolled technological growth. Remarkably, the book suggests most of Calousia could be achieved within 200 years through deliberate management.

Step Four: Undertake A Global Transformation Plan. Musser proposes seven new planetary-scale organizations to coordinate humanity's transformation and emphasizes individual significance: "Our lives gain cosmic significance through participation in advancing humanity toward Calousia.

"Our Great Progression is the enormous knowledge our species has acquired since its hunt-and-gather times and the resulting changes in how we live," says Musser.

Musser says the Great Progression is humankind's highest achievement. As evidence he cites the differences in our living conditions between our beginning state and how we live today.

"In the beginning, we lacked homes, wore virtually no clothing, slept naked on the ground at night, and spent days finding foods that nature supplied," says Musser. "Now we live in homes with bathrooms and hot and cold water, wear clothing, and in supermarkets can choose among thousands of products. Doctors repair wounds and prevent illnesses from viruses and bacteria. We ride in cars, airplanes and rocket ships to the moon. We interact with cell phones, the internet, and computers, and find entertainment on television, and in theaters, sports stadiums, and concert halls."

The book thinking Bigger identifies the natural summit to humankind's Great Progression.

"We are no longer lost," says Musser. "We know the summit conditions are vastly greater than those we experience today. And this knowledge gives our species, for the first time, a new primary purpose: it's to strive for this summit. This decision, in turn, means that we will reach this Summit far sooner and more certainly."

But Musser says humankind's advance can't succeed the way we're going.

"It's too slow and erratic," says Musser. "Our Great Progression strongly tends to accelerate and grow more complex, so it becomes ever more difficult to manage."

A former veteran of the U.S. Army, Musser graduated from Yale University with a bachelor's degree in literature, history and psychology. He also studied musical composition for three years at Julliard.

