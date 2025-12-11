Futuro Health Receives $1 Million Commitment from JPMorganChase to Strengthen and Grow the Healthcare Workforce

New Healthcare Workforce Resilience Initiative (HWRI) Will Help Healthcare Employers, Rural Provider Networks, and Health Plans to Build their Workforce and Tackle Staffing Shortages

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuro Health, has received a $1 million commitment from JPMorganChase to launch a national Healthcare Workforce Resilience Initiative (HWRI). Through this Initiative, Futuro Health will help employers build their workforce by providing current and prospective employees with the in-demand credentials and qualifications needed for today's healthcare workforce to succeed. This Initiative builds on Futuro Health's efforts to address the critical shortage of healthcare workers through its national nonprofit mission to improve the health and well-being of communities by growing the largest network of allied health workers in the nation.

"Every community deserves access to skilled, compassionate care," said Van Ton-Quinlivan, CEO of Futuro Health. "Futuro Health makes it easier for employers, educators, and communities to work together—delivering proven workforce solutions where they are most needed. We're grateful to JPMorganChase for enabling us to expand what we do to additional rural, urban, and underserved regions."

"At JPMorganChase, we believe that expanding access to skills training for in-demand, well-paying jobs is key to unlocking economic mobility and building stronger communities," said Matthew Muench, Head of Careers and Skills at JPMorganChase. "We are proud to support Futuro Health's innovative work to prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals with the skills and opportunities our communities need."

As the healthcare industry grapples with federal cuts and aging demographics of the nation that will require expanded care, particularly among allied health workers who make up 65% of the workforce, many employers are looking inward, seeking to retain and develop their own workforce, as well as hire. Up to a dozen employers will be invited by Futuro Health to participate in the Healthcare Workforce Resilience Initiative.

Among the key offerings that will be accessible is Futuro Health's groundbreaking Human Touch Healthcare™ coursework designed to upskill current and future staff with empathetic, patient-centered skills that today's healthcare settings demand. Learners benefit from having healthcare professionals serve as instructors who bring their lived experience to this training. Additionally, employers who participate in this Initiative gain access to a suite of tools and programming to augment and integrate into their workforce development strategy.

Futuro Health addresses the critical shortage in healthcare workers through its national nonprofit mission to improve the health and well-being of communities by growing the largest network of allied health workers in the nation. Visit www.futurohealth.org.

Healthcare employers, rural provider networks, and health plans interested in learning more about partnering with Futuro Health should contact [email protected].

SOURCE Futuro Health