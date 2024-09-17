Futuro Health Receives $10.2 Million Grant from the Elisabeth C. Deluca Foundation

Funding will train 2,000 in Connecticut, Florida for Allied and Behavioral Health Jobs

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuro Health, a national nonprofit organization addressing the critical shortage in healthcare workers, has been awarded a generous $10.2 million grant from the Elisabeth C. Deluca Foundation. This funding will enable the tuition-free training of 2,000 residents across Connecticut and Florida's Tri-County area, including Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, preparing them for careers in allied and behavioral health roles.

The Elisabeth C. Deluca Foundation is the latest to join a growing list of partners supporting Futuro Health's tuition-free and low-cost personalized education programs that help individuals earn in-demand allied healthcare credentials, growing talent for employers and connecting workers to opportunity.

Since 2020, Futuro Health has successfully enrolled over 8,847 individuals—78% female, 85% ethnically diverse, 52% linguistically diverse and an average age of 31—into a range of unique education journeys and healthcare credentials. Example occupations include peer support specialists, medical assistants, phlebotomists, pharmacy technicians, surgical technicians, and more. By promoting inclusiveness and transforming the lives of learners and their families, these students, known as Futuro Health Scholars, are positioned to serve the communities they reflect, engendering better health equity and a more culturally competent workforce.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Elisabeth C. Deluca Foundation for their visionary support," said Van Ton-Quinlivan, CEO of Futuro Health. "Futuro Health's approach is collaborative. We look forward to adding our best practices and capabilities to existing partnerships to broaden interest from learners from all walks of life who want to transition successfully into healthcare careers."

The Elisabeth C. Deluca Foundation grant will play a crucial role in growing a more representative and prepared healthcare workforce in Connecticut and Florida to fill an enormous need at a time when there exists no foreseeable end to the healthcare workforce shortage. Meet Futuro Health Scholars here.

For more information on Futuro Health, visit www.futurohealth.org.

