Fuwei Films Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Fuwei Films 2017 Highlights

Net revenues were RMB290.7 million or US$44.7 million .

or . Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB10.8 million .

. Our gross margin was 9.3%.

Basic and diluted loss per share was RMB14.09 or US$2.17 .

"We continue to face strong competition from emerging and incumbent players which created oversupply relative to demand in the marketplace in 2017. While this has impacted the Company's financial results, we are pleased to announce that our sales volume for specialty films has continuously increased. We believe that our focus on continued innovation and R&D will enable the Company to expand end-user applications and our high-end specialty films while increasing the product portfolio, which we believe, will help us to attract new clients and expand relationships with existing customers. We are encouraged by positive trends in sales volume and gross margins that we expect to enable us to weather different industry and economic conditions in the periods ahead," commented by Mr. Zengyong Wang, the CEO and Chairman of the Company.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 were RMB78.8 million or US$12.1 million, compared with RMB70.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, an increase of RMB7.9 million, or 11.1%. Sales volume accounted for a decrease of RMB2.8 million while the increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB10.7 million.

Sales of specialty films for the fourth quarter of 2017 were RMB32.3 million or US$5.0 million, or 40.9% of total revenues, compared with RMB28.1 million or 39.7% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase was mainly attributable to increased selling volumes compared to those in 2016.

The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 (amounts in thousands):



Three months period ended

December 31,

2017 % of Total December 31,

2016 % of Total

RMB US$ RMB Stamping and transfer film 33,357 5,127 42.3% 28,269 39.9% Printing film 6,152 946 7.8% 4,135 5.8% Metallized film 1,456 224 1.8% 2,111 3.0% Specialty film 32,272 4,960 40.9% 28,141 39.7% Base film for other applications 5,602 861 7.1% 8,247 11.6%











Total 78,839 12,118 100% 70,903 100%

Overseas sales for the fourth quarter of 2017 were RMB11.3 million or US$1.7 million, or 14.4% of total revenues, compared with RMB6.7 million or 9.5% of total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016. Sales volume accounted for an increase of RMB3.2 million while the increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB1.4 million.

The following is a breakdown of domestic versus overseas sales for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 (amounts in thousands):



Three-month period ended

December 31,

2017 % of Total December 31,

2016 % of Total

RMB US$ RMB Sales in China 67,522 10,378 85.6% 64,186 90.5% Sales in other countries 11,317 1,739 14.4% 6,717 9.5%











Total 78,839 12,117 100% 70,903 100%

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB11.6 million or US$1.8 million, representing a gross margin of 14.7%, compared with a gross profit of RMB5.5 million, representing a gross margin of 7.7% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were RMB16.7 million or US$2.6 million compared with RMB17.8 million or US$2.6million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB5.1 million or US$0.8 million, compared with an operating loss of RMB12.3 million or US$1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Net loss attributable to the Company for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB10.1 million or US$1.6 million, compared with net loss attributable to the Company of RMB18.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Basic and diluted loss per share was RMB3.10 or US$0.48, compared with basic and diluted loss per share of RMB5.76 or US$0.83 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

2017 Full Year Results

During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, net revenues were RMB290.7 million or US$44.7 million, compared to RMB253.9 million during the same period in 2016, representing an increase of RMB36.8 million or 14.5%. For further analysis of the factors causing revenue increase, the increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB32.0 million and the sales volume factor made an increase of RMB4.8 million.

In 2017, sales of specialty films were RMB108.1 million or US$16.6 million or 37.2% of our total revenues as compared to RMB96.1 million or 37.8% in 2016, which was an increase of RMB12.0 million, or 12.5%, as compared to the same period in 2016. The increase was due to the increased sales volume.

Overseas sales were RMB55.6 million or US$8.5 million, or 19.1% of total revenues, compared with RMB41.8 million or 16.5% of total revenues in 2016. For further analysis of the factors causing overseas sales increase, the increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB5.5 million and sales volume factor made an increase of RMB8.3 million.

The following is a breakdown of domestic versus overseas sales for the periods ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 (amounts in thousands):



For the year ended December 31,



2017 % of Total 2016 % of Total



RMB US$ RMB Sales in China

235,143 36,141 80.9% 212,129 83.5% Sales in other countries

55,563 8,540 19.1% 41,797 16.5%



290,706 44,681 100.0% 253,926 100.0%

Our gross margin was 9.3% for the year of 2017, as compared to a gross margin of 7.0% in 2016. Gross margin increased by 2.3 percentage points compared to the same period in 2016. Our average unit sales price increased by 12.3% compared to last year. The unit sales cost increased by 9.5% due to the price increase of main raw materials. Consequently, the increase in sales price exceeded that cost of goods sold per unit in product during 2017 compared with 2016, which contributed to the increase in our gross profit.

Total other expense is a combination result of interest income, interest expense and others income (expense). Total other expense during the year ended December 31, 2017 was RMB11.3 million or US$1.7 million, compared to total other expense of RMB6.9 million in 2016. This is mainly attributed to the increased interest.

Income tax expense during the year ended December 31, 2017 was RMB0.8 million or US$0.1 million compared to an income tax expense of RMB5.3 million during 2016, which was mainly attributable to tax effect changes in deferred tax during 2017. We only recognized deferred tax assets for the loss of 2017 after considering the possibility of realizing the benefits under the conservatism principle.

Net loss attributable to the Company for full year 2017 was RMB46.0 million or US$7.1 million, compared with a net loss of RMB54.5 million in 2016.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB10.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 as compared to net cash used in operating activities of RMB23.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2017 was RMB12.96 million or US$1.99 million, compared with RMB13.3 million as of December 31, 2016.

Basic and diluted loss per share for the year ended December 31, 2017 was RMB14.09 or US$2.17.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ("Fuwei Shandong"). Fuwei Shandong develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used to package food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which, among other things, include significant competition in the BOPET film industry, especially the significant oversupply of BOPET films resulting from the rapid growth of the Chinese BOPET industry capacity, changes in the international market and trade barriers, especially the adverse impact of the antidumping investigation and imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of the BOPET films originating from the People's Republic of China ("China") conducted by certain main importing countries; fluctuations of RMB exchange rate, the reduce in demand for the Company's products or the loss of main customers which may result in the decrease of sales, and negatively influencing the Company's financial performance, uncertainty as to the future profitability, uncertainty as to the Company's ability to successfully obtain additional funds to meet the working capital needs of the new BOPET production line, uncertainty as to the Company's ability to continuously develop new BOPET film products to be produced by the third production line and keep up with changes in BOPET film technology, risks associated with possible defects and errors in its products including complaints and claims from clients, uncertainty as to its ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights, uncertainty as to its ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel, and uncertainty in acquiring raw materials on time and on acceptable terms, particularly in light of the volatility in the prices of petroleum products in recent years, instability of power and energy supply, and the uncertainty regarding the future operation of the Company in connection with the changes in the labor law in China, the measures taken by the Chinese government to save energy and reduce emissions, and the complaints from nearby residents and local government about the noise caused by our production as well as the uncertainty of the impact of major shareholder transfer that have substantial influence over the Company and the Company's business operation including possible overlap of our BOPET products, customers and market orientation with an BOPET film manufacturer, which is controlled by the same individual who has control over the shares of our major shareholder. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Actual results of our operations may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors.

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, 2017 and 2016 (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)













December 31,

2017

December 31,

2016

RMB

US$

RMB ASSETS Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 12,963

1,992

13,343 Restricted cash 56,501

8,684

73,421 Accounts and bills receivable, net 20,123

3,093

29,453 Inventories 24,578

3,778

25,153 Advance to suppliers 3,898

599

6,043 Prepayments and other receivables 1,404

216

6,489 Deferred tax assets – current 1,288

198

1,199 Total current assets 120,755

18,560

155,101











Property, plant and equipment, net 371,058

57,031

410,654 Construction in progress 366

56

431 Lease prepayments, net 16,830

2,587

17,358 Advance to suppliers - long term, net 1,570

241

1,861 Deferred tax assets - non current 6,901

1,061

8,032











Total assets 517,480

79,536

593,437











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings 50,000

7,685

60,000 Long-term loan, current portion -

-

3,300 Due to related parties 151,074

23,220

131,747 Accounts payables 17,470

2,685

20,581 Notes payable 67,900

10,436

100,888 Advance from customers 1,976

304

3,509 Accrued expenses and other payables 5,268

810

5,204 Obligations under capital leases-current -

-

- Total current liabilities 293,688

45,140

325,229 Deferred tax liabilities 2,763

425

2,997











Total liabilities 296,451

45,565

328,226











Equity









Shareholders' equity









Registered capital(of US$0.519008 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 3,265,837 issued and outstanding) 13,323

2,048

13,323 Additional paid-in capital 311,907

47,939

311,907 Statutory reserve 37,441

5,755

37,441 Retained earnings (144,508)

(22,210)

(98,505) Cumulative translation adjustment 2,866

439

1,045 Total shareholders' equity 221,029

33,971

265,211











Total equity 221,029

33,971

265,211 Total liabilities and equity 517,480

79,536

593,437

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) For the Years Ended December 31, 2017, 2016 and 2015 (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



The Year Ended December 31,

2017

2016

2015

RMB US$

RMB

RMB Net sales 290,706 44,681

253,926

248,862 Cost of sales 263,606 40,516

236,190

248,866













Gross profit (loss) 27,100 4,165

17,736

(4)













Operating expenses:











Selling expenses 14,520 2,232

13,764

14,404 Administrative expenses 46,514 7,149

46,211

39,559 Loss on impairment of assets - -

-

7,219 Total operating expenses 61,034 9,381

59,975

61,182













Operating loss (33,934) (5,216)

(42,239)

(61,186)













Other income (expense):











- Interest income 725 111

735

1,236 - Interest expense (9,453) (1,453)

(7,865)

(8,333) - Others income (expense), net (2,533) (389)

203

6,215 Total other income (expense) (11,261) (1,731)

(6,927)

(882)













Loss before provision for income taxes (45,195) (6,947)

(49,166)

(62,068)













Income tax (expense) benefit (808) (124)

(5,317)

(7,000)













Net loss (46,003) (7,071)

(54,483)

(69,068)













Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - -

-

(3) Net loss attributable to the Company (46,003) (7,071)

(54,483)

(69,065)













Other comprehensive income (loss):











- Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest - -

-

(37) - Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to the Company 1,821 280

(4)

(150)













Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest - -

-

(40) Comprehensive loss attribute to the Company (44,182) (6,791)

(54,487)

(69,215)













Net loss per share,

Basic and diluted (14.09) (2.17)

(16.68)

(21.15) Weighted average number ordinary shares,

Basic and diluted 3,265,837 3,265,837

3,265,837

3,265,837





FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended December 31, 2017, 2016 and 2015 (Amounts in thousands)



The Years Ended December 31,

2017

2016

2015

RMB US$

RMB

RMB Cash flow from operating activities











Net loss (46,003) (7,071)

(54,483)

(69,068) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash











provided by (used in) operating activities

























- Loss on Long-term assets impairment - -

-

7,219 - Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 42,877 6,590

43,193

44,515 - Amortization of intangible assets 528 81

524

524 - Deferred income taxes (benefit) 808 124

5,317

7,000 - Bad debt (recovery) expense (746) (115)

2,466

(4,484) - Inventory provision 1,340 206

(226)

(1,106) Changes in operating assets and liabilities











- Investment income recorded on Fuwei Holdings' book - -

(1,722)

- - Accounts and bills receivable 10,075 1,549

(21,873)

(103) - Inventories (766) (118)

4,647

(4,434) - Advance to suppliers 2,145 330

(403)

2,038 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 75 12

18

1,347 - Accounts payable (3,110) (479)

(12,179)

(9,683) - Accrued expenses and other payables 128 20

(3,597)

2,446 - Advance from customers (1,533) (236)

1,263

(1,145) - Tax payable 5,009 770

13,827

(2,016)













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,827 1,663

(23,228)

(26,950)













Cash flow from investing activities











Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,282) (504)

(11,218)

(222) Restricted cash related to trade finance 16,921 2,601

(30,198)

4,884 Advanced to suppliers - non current 291 45

(421)

(718) Amount change in construction in progress 65 10

1,269

(1,334)













Deposit for purchase - -

-

21,000













Net cash used in (provided by) investing activities 13,995 2,152

(40,568)

23,610













Cash flow from financing activities











Principal payments of bank loans (3,300) (507)

(3,350)

(3,350) Proceeds from short-term bank loans (10,000) (1,537)

60,000

- Proceeds from related party 19,327 2,970

(11,333)

30,102 Payment of capital lease obligation - -

(302)

(8,260) Change in notes payable (32,988) (5,070)

15,108

(9,759)



























Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (26,961) (4,144)

60,123

8,733













Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 1,759 399

2,661

(58)













Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalent (380) 70

(1,012)

5,335













Cash and cash equivalent











At beginning of period/year 13,343 1,922

14,355

9,020 At end of period/year 12,963 1,992

13,343

14,355













SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE:











Interest paid 9,453 1,453

7,865

8,333 Income tax paid - -

-

-













SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES:











Account payable for plant and equipment: 1,374 211

1,597

2,075 Obligations for acquired equipment under capital lease: - -

-

302

