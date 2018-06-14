Fuwei Films Announces Its Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2018

Highlights

Net sales increased 13.3% to RMB76.9 million or US$12.3 million during the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017

or during the first quarter ended compared to the same period in 2017 Specialty film sales accounted for 42.8% of total revenues compared to 32.0% for the same period in 2017

Gross margins increased to 12.3% compared to gross margin of 5.5% during the same period in 2017

Mr. Zengyong Wang, Chairman and CEO of Fuwei Films, commented, "While we continue to face headwinds due to oversupply in the marketplace, we are encouraged by continued positive trends in overall sales, sales of specialty films and our gross margin improvement. We believe our commitment to innovation and R&D has expanded our end-user applications that will enable the Company to capitalize on these opportunities despite challenging industry and economic conditions."

First Quarter 2018 Results

Net sales during the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 were RMB76.9 million or US$12.3 million, compared to RMB67.9 million, during the same period in 2017, representing an increase of RMB9.0 million or 13.3%, mainly due to sales price increases.

In the first quarter of 2018, sales of specialty films were RMB32.9 million or US$5.3 million or 42.8% of our total revenues as compared to RMB21.8 million or 32.0% in the same period of 2017. The increase was mainly due to increases in sales volume.

The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):



Three-Month Period

Three-Month Period



Ended

Ended



March 31, 2018 % of Total March 31, 2017 % of Total

RMB US$

RMB

Stamping and transfer film 30,852 4,918 40.2% 27,071 39.9% Printing film 5,868 936 7.6% 6,270 9.2% Metalization film 1,174 187 1.5% 2,618 3.9% Specialty film 32,947 5,253 42.8% 21,762 32.0% Base film for other application 6,086 970 7.9% 10,223 15.0%













76,927 12,264 100.0% 67,944 100.0%

Overseas sales were RMB11.0 million or US$1.8 million, or 14.3% of total revenues, compared with RMB13.2 million or 19.4% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2017, representing a decrease of RMB2.2 million or 16.7%. While a decrease in sales volume caused a decrease of RMB2.9 million, this was offset by an increase of RMB0.7 million caused by the increase of sales price.

The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands except percentages):



Three-Month Period

Three-Month Period



Ended

Ended



March 31, 2018 % of Total March 31, 2017 % of Total

RMB US$

RMB

Sales in China 65,928 10,510 85.7% 54,730 80.6% Sales in other countries 10,999 1,754 14.3% 13,214 19.4%













76,927 12,264 100.0% 67,944 100.0%

Our gross profit was RMB9.5 million or US$1.5 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, representing a gross margin of 12.3%, as compared to a gross margin of 5.5% for the same period in 2017. Correspondingly, gross margin increased by 6.8 percentage points compared to the same period in 2017. Our average cost of goods sold increased by 5.1% compared to the same period in 2017 due to the price increase of main raw materials while our average product sales prices increased by 13.0% compared to the same period in 2017. Consequently, the increase in average product sales prices was significantly higher than that in the average cost of goods sold during the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, which contributed to the increase in our gross margin compared with the same period in 2017.

Operating expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 were RMB15.8 million or US$2.5 million, which was RMB2.0 million, or 8.0% higher than the same period in 2017. This increase was mainly due to the increased allowance for doubtful accounts receivable and increased expense in R&D.

Net loss attributable to the Company during the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 was RMB8.2 million or US$1.3 million compared to net loss attributable to the Company of RMB12.2 million during the same period in 2017.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB2.51 or US$0.40 and RMB3.72 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Total shareholders' equity was RMB210.8 million or US$33.6 million as of March 31, 2018, compared with RMB221.0 million as of December 31, 2017.

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had 3,265,837 basic and diluted ordinary shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a teleconference on Friday, June 15, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. EDT / 9:00 p.m. Beijing time to discuss the financial results. To participate in the call, please dial +1-877-407-9205 in North America, or +1-201-689-8054 internationally, approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via telephone by calling +1-877-481-4010 in North America, or +1-919-882-2331 internationally, and entering the following Conference ID: 33501. The replay will be available until July 15, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ("Fuwei Shandong"). Fuwei Shandong develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used to package food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which, among other things, include; significant competition in the BOPET film industry, especially the significant oversupply of BOPET films resulting from the rapid growth of the Chinese BOPET industry capacity, changes in the international market and trade barriers, especially the adverse impact of the antidumping investigation and imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of the BOPET films originating from the People's Republic of China ("China") conducted by certain main importing countries; fluctuations of RMB exchange rate, the reduce in demand for the Company's products or the loss of main customers which may result in the decrease of sales, and negatively influencing the Company's financial performance, uncertainty as to the future profitability, uncertainty as to the Company's ability to successfully operate its third BOPET production line, uncertainty as to the Company's ability to continuously develop new BOPET film products to be produced by the third production line and keep up with changes in BOPET film technology, risks associated with possible defects and errors in its products including complaints and claims from clients, uncertainty as to its ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights, uncertainty as to its ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel, and uncertainty in acquiring raw materials on time and on acceptable terms, particularly in light of the volatility in the prices of petroleum products in recent years, instability of power and energy supply, and the uncertainty regarding the future operation of the Company in connection with the changes in the labor law in China, the measures taken by the Chinese government to save energy and reduce emissions, and the complaints from nearby residents and local government about the noise caused by our production as well as the uncertainty of the impact of major shareholder transfer that have substantial influence over the Company and the Company's business operation including possible overlap of our BOPET products, customers and market orientation with an BOPET film manufacturer, which is controlled by the same individual who has control over the shares of our major shareholder. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Actual results of our operations may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors.

Financial Tables to Follow

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND DECEMBER 31, 2017 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)



March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

RMB US$

RMB ASSETS Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

8,335 1,329

12,963 Restricted cash

5,000 797

56,501 Accounts and bills receivable, net

24,144 3,849

20,123 Inventories

22,810 3,636

24,578 Advance to suppliers

5,160 823

3,898 Prepayments and other receivables

1,140 182

1,404 Deferred tax assets - current

1,476 235

1,288 Total current assets

68,065 10,851

120,755











Plant, properties and equipment, net

359,976 57,389

371,058 Construction in progress

480 77

366 Lease prepayments, net

16,696 2,662

16,830 Advance to suppliers - long term, net

1,570 250

1,570 Deferred tax assets - non current

6,866 1,095

6,901











Total assets

453,653 72,324

517,480











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings

50,000 7,971

50,000 Long-term loan, current portion

- -

- Due to related parties

156,078 24,883

151,074 Accounts payables

20,581 3,281

17,470 Notes payable

5,000 797

67,900 Advance from customers

2,003 319

1,976 Accrued expenses and other payables 6,508 1,038

5,268 Total current liabilities

240,170 38,289

293,688











Deferred tax liabilities

2,704 431

2,763











Total liabilities

242,874 38,720

296,451











Equity









Shareholders' equity









Registered capital(of US$0.519008 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 3,265,837 issued and outstanding)

13,323 2,124

13,323 Additional paid-in capital

311,907 49,725

311,907 Statutory reserve

37,441 5,969

37,441 Accumulated deficit

(152,717) (24,347)

(144,508) Cumulative translation adjustment

825 133

2,866 Total shareholders' equity

210,779 33,604

221,029 Total equity

210,779 33,604

221,029 Total liabilities and equity

453,653 72,324

517,480

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND 2017 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)

The Three-Month Period Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

RMB US$

RMB Net sales 76,927 12,264

67,944 Cost of sales 67,436 10,751

64,187









Gross Profit 9,491 1,513

3,757









Operating expenses







Selling expenses 2,970 473

3,506 Administrative expenses 12,876 2,053

10,266 Total operating expenses 15,846 2,526

13,772









Operating loss (6,355) (1,013)

(10,015)









Other income (expense)







- Interest income 374 60

286 - Interest expense (2,201) (351)

(2,446) - Others (expense) income, net (237) (38)

(47)









Total other expense (2,064) (329)

(2,207)









Loss before provision for income taxes (8,419) (1,342)

(12,222)









Income tax benefit 210 33

65









Net loss (8,209) (1,309)

(12,157)









Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests - -

- Net loss attributable to the Company (8,209) (1,309)

(12,157)









Other comprehensive income







- Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to non-controlling interest - -

- - Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to the Company (2,041) (325)

276









Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest - -

- Comprehensive loss attributable to the Company (10,250) (1,634)

(11,881)









Loss per share,

Basic and diluted (2.51) (0.40)

(3.72) Weighted average number ordinary shares,

Basic and diluted 3,265,837 3,265,837

3,265,837

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND 2017 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)



The Three-Month Period Ended

March 31,



2018

2017



RMB US$

RMB Cash flow from operating activities









Net loss

(8,209) (1,309)

(12,157) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash









used in operating activities









- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

11,155 1,778

10,981 - Amortization of intangible assets

134 21

131 - Deferred income taxes

(212) (34)

(65) - Bad debt expense

1,251 199

287 - Inventory provision

- -

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities









- Accounts and bills receivable

(5,273) (841)

4,906 - Inventories

1,768 282

227 - Advance to suppliers

(1,261) (201)

(4,683) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets

89 14

47 - Accounts payable

3,111 495

(2,110) - Accrued expenses and other payables

(71) (11)

97 - Advance from customers

27 4

(945) - Tax payable

1,516 242

3,361











Net cash provided by operating activities

4,025 639

77











Cash flow from investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(74) (12)

(14) Restricted cash related to trade finance

51,501 8,210

27,921 Advanced to suppliers - non current

- -

1,329 Amount change in construction in progress

(114) (18)

-











Net cash provided by investing activities

51,313 8,180

29,236











Cash flow from financing activities









Proceeds from related party

5,004 798

4,393 Payment of capital lease obligation

- -

- Change in notes payable

(62,900) (10,028)

(25,388)











Net cash used in financing activities

(57,896) (9,230)

(20,995)











Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(2,070) (252)

267











Net decrease in cash and cash equivalent

(4,628) (663)

8,585











Cash and cash equivalent









At beginning of period/year

12,963 1,992

13,343 At end of period/year

8,335 1,329

21,928











SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE:









Interest paid

2,201 351

2,446 Income tax paid

- -

-











SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES: Account payable for plant and equipment:

1,257 200

1,231













