Fuwei Films Announces Its Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: FFHL) ("Fuwei Films" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality BOPET plastic films in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020 ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Net sales were RMB84.3 million ( US$12.4 million ), compared to RMB79.6 million during the same period in 2019.

( ), compared to during the same period in 2019. Sales of specialty films were RMB54.4 million ( US$8.0 million ) or 64.6% of total revenues as compared to RMB40.6 million or 51.0% in the same period of 2019.

( ) or 64.6% of total revenues as compared to or 51.0% in the same period of 2019. Overseas sales were RMB7.8 million or US$1.1 million , or 9.2% of total revenues, compared with RMB11.6 million or 14.6% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2019.

or , or 9.2% of total revenues, compared with or 14.6% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2019. Gross profit was RMB36.0 million ( US$5.3 million ), representing a gross margin rate of 42.7%, as compared to gross profit of RMB21.6 million and a gross margin rate of 27.1% for the same period in 2019.

( ), representing a gross margin rate of 42.7%, as compared to gross profit of and a gross margin rate of 27.1% for the same period in 2019. Net profit attributable to the Company was RMB13.5million ( US$2.0 million ) compared to net profit attributable to the Company of RMB3.4 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase in profit of RMB10.1 million .

First Nine Months of 2020 Financial Highlights

Net sales were RMB250.4 million ( US$36.9 million ), compared to RMB248.8 million during the same period in 2019.

( ), compared to during the same period in 2019. Sales of specialty films were RMB142.4 million ( US$21.0 million ) or 56.9% of total revenues as compared to RMB114.7 million or 46.1% in the same period of 2019.

( ) or 56.9% of total revenues as compared to or 46.1% in the same period of 2019. Overseas sales were RMB21.1 million ( US$3.1 million ), or 8.4% of total revenues, compared with RMB42.2 million or 16.9% of total revenues in the same period in 2019.

( ), or 8.4% of total revenues, compared with or 16.9% of total revenues in the same period in 2019. Gross profit was RMB100.2 million ( US$14.8 million ), representing a gross margin of 40.0%, compared with gross profit of RMB52.6 million or a gross margin of 21.2% in the same period of 2019.

( ), representing a gross margin of 40.0%, compared with gross profit of or a gross margin of 21.2% in the same period of 2019. Net profit attributable to the Company was RMB40.5 million ( US$6.0 million ) compared to net profit attributable to the Company of RMB1.0 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of RMB39.5 million from the same period in 2019.

Mr. Lei Yan, Chairman and CEO of Fuwei Films, commented, "Despite the challenging industry environment and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused significant and adverse effects on the global economy, our orders remain solid and sales are relatively stable. Sales of specialty films increased continuously which accounted for 64.6% of our total revenues during the quarter. In addition, we maintained profitability for six consecutive quarters. We believe these results benefit from our commitment to innovation and differentiated marketing strategy which have expanded the end-user applications of our films products. We will continue with these efforts and expect that they will enable the Company to capitalize on new opportunities despite challenging industry and economic conditions."

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Net sales during the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 were RMB84.3 million (US$12.4 million), compared to RMB79.6 million during the same period in 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of RMB4.7 million or 5.9%. The decrease of average sales price caused a decrease of RMB3.2 million and the sales volume increase caused an increase of RMB7.9 million.

In the third quarter of 2020, sales of specialty films were RMB54.4 million (US$8.0 million) or 64.6% of total revenues as compared to RMB40.6 million or 51.0% in the same period of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of RMB13.8 million, or 34.0% as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in average sales price caused a decrease of RMB2.0 million and the increase in the sales volume caused an increase of RMB15.8 million.

The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):



Three-Month Period Ended

September 30, 2020 % of Total

Three-Month Period

Ended

September 30, 2019 % of Total

RMB US$

RMB Stamping and transfer film 19,860 2,926 23.6%

26,552 33.3% Printing film 6,261 922 7.4%

7,881 9.9% Metallization film 451 66 0.5%

1,197 1.5% Specialty film 54,435 8,017 64.6%

40,559 51.0% Base film for other application 3,309 487 3.9%

3,397 4.3%















84,316 12,418 100.0%

79,586 100.0%

Overseas sales were RMB7.8 million or US$1.1 million, or 9.2% of total revenues, compared with RMB11.6 million or 14.6% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in average sales price caused a decrease of RMB0.6 million and the decrease in sales volume resulted in a decrease of RMB3.2 million.

The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands):





Three-Month Period Ended

September 30, 2020 % of Total Three-Month Period Ended

September 30, 2019 % of Total



RMB US$ RMB Sales in China

76,518 11,270 90.8% 67,993 85.4% Sales in other countries

7,798 1,148 9.2% 11,593 14.6%

















84,316 12,418 100.0% 79,586 100.0%

Gross profit was RMB36.0 million (US$5.3 million) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing a gross margin rate of 42.7%, as compared to gross profit of RMB21.6 million and a gross margin rate of 27.1% for the same period in 2019. Correspondingly, gross margin rate increased by 15.6 percentage point compared to the same period in 2019.

Operating expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 were RMB20.9 million (US$3.1 million), which was RMB4.6 million, or 28.2% higher than the same period in 2019. This increase was mainly due to the change of accounting estimate which caused the increase of accrual depreciation of the third production line.

Net profit attributable to the Company during the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 was RMB13.5 million (US$2.0 million) compared to net profit attributable to the Company of RMB3.4 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase in profit of RMB10.1 million.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net sales during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 were RMB250.4 million (US$36.9 million), compared to RMB248.8 million, during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of RMB1.6 million or 0.6%, mainly due to the increase in sales volume.

In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, sales of specialty films were RMB142.4 million (US$21.0 million) or 56.9% of total revenues as compared to RMB114.7 million or 46.1% in the same period of 2019, which was an increase of RMB27.7 million, or 24.1% as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease of average sales price caused a decrease of RMB6.0 million and the increase in the sales volume caused an increase of RMB33.7 million.

The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):



Nine-Month Period Ended

September 30, 2020 % of Total

Nine-Month Period

Ended

September 30, 2019 % of Total

RMB US$

RMB Stamping and transfer film 80,267 11,823 32.1%

86,675 34.9% Printing film 17,851 2,629 7.1%

28,613 11.5% Metallization film 3,112 458 1.2%

3,811 1.5% Specialty film 142,400 20,973 56.9%

114,713 46.1% Base film for other applications 6,775 998 2.7%

14,965 6.0%















250,405 36,881 100.0%

248,777 100.0%

Overseas sales during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were RMB21.1 million (US$3.1 million), or 8.4% of total revenues, compared with RMB42.2 million or 16.9% of total revenues in the same period in 2019. This was RMB21.1 million lower than the same period in 2019. The decrease in sales volume resulted in a decrease of RMB21.6 million and the increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB0.5 million.

The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands):





Nine-Month Period Ended

September 30, 2020 % of Total Nine-Month Period Ended

September 30, 2019 % of Total



RMB US$ RMB Sales in China

229,301 33,772 91.6% 206,625 83.1% Sales in other countries

21,104 3,109 8.4% 42,152 16.9%

















250,405 36,881 100.0% 248,777 100.0%

Gross profit was RMB100.2 million (US$14.8 million) for the first nine months ended September 30, 2020, representing a gross margin of 40.0%, as compared to a gross margin of 21.2% for the same period in 2019. Correspondingly, gross margin increased by 18.8 percentage. Average product sales prices decreased by 0.9% compared to the same period last year while the average cost of goods sold decreased by 24.7% compared to the same period last year.

Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were RMB54.7 million (US$8.1 million), compared to RMB44.9 million in the same period in 2019, which was RMB9.8 million or 21.8% higher than the same period in 2019. This increase was mainly due to the change of accounting estimate which caused the increase of accrual depreciation of the third production line.

Net profit attributable to the Company during the first nine-month period of 2020 was RMB40.5 million (US$6.0 million) compared to net profit attributable to the Company of RMB1.0 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of RMB39.5 million from the same period in 2019 due to the factors described above.

Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash totaled RMB88.8 million (US$13.1 million) as of September 30, 2020. Total shareholders' equity was RMB248.7 million (US$36.6 million).

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 3,265,837 basic and diluted total ordinary shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a teleconference on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. Beijing time to discuss the financial results. To participate in the call, please dial +1-844-369-8770 in North America, or +1-862-298-0840 internationally, approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via telephone by calling +1-877-481-4010 in North America, or +1-919-882-2331 internationally, and entering the following Conference ID: 38820. The replay will be available until December 8, 2020.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ("Fuwei Shandong"). Fuwei Shandong develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used to package food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which, among other things, include the significant oversupply of BOPET films resulting from the rapid growth of the Chinese BOPET industry capacity, changes in the international market and trade barriers, especially the uncertainty of the antidumping investigation and imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of the BOPET films originating from the People's Republic of China ("China") conducted by certain countries; uncertainty around coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, uncertainty around U.S.-China trade war and its effect on the Company's operation, fluctuations of the RMB exchange rate, and our ability to obtain adequate financing for our planned capital expenditure requirements; uncertainty as to our ability to continuously develop new BOPET film products and keep up with changes in BOPET film technology; risks associated with possible defects and errors in our products; uncertainty as to our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; uncertainty as to our ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel; and uncertainty in acquiring raw materials on time and on acceptable terms, particularly in view of the volatility in the prices of petroleum products in recent years. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Actual results of our operations may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Xiaoli Yu

Investor Relations Officer

Phone: +86-133-615-59266

Email: [email protected]

In the U.S.:

Shiwei Yin

Investor Relations

Grayling

Phone: +1-646-284-9474

Email: [email protected]

Financial Tables to Follow

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)























September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

RMB US$

RMB ASSETS Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

86,310 12,712

60,871 Restricted cash

2,500 368

25,500 Accounts and bills receivable, net

23,403 3,447

26,960 Inventories

27,294 4,020

23,584 Advance to suppliers

7,981 1,175

6,277 Prepayments and other receivables

1,254 185

1,058 Deferred tax assets – current

1,286 189

1,266 Total current assets

150,028 22,096

145,516











Property, plant and equipment, net

278,210 40,976

302,642 Construction in progress

1,069 157

- Lease prepayments, net

15,351 2,261

15,762 Advance to suppliers - long term, net

1,542 227

1,542 Deferred tax assets - non current

403 59

509











Total assets

446,603 65,776

465,971











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings

65,000 9,573

65,000 Due to related parties

92,846 13,675

119,297 Accounts payables

23,026 3,391

19,532 Notes payable

3,400 501

41,000 Advance from customers

5,127 755

5,204 Accrued expenses and other payables 6,491 956

5,454 Total current liabilities

195,890 28,851

255,487











Deferred tax liabilities

2,024 298

2,290











Total liabilities

197,914 29,149

257,777











Equity









Shareholders' equity









Registered capital (of US$0.519008 par value;

5,000,000 shares authorized; 3,265,837 issued and

outstanding)

13,323 1,962

13,323 Additional paid-in capital

311,907 45,939

311,907 Statutory reserve

37,441 5,514

37,441 Accumulated deficit

(114,822) (16,911)

(155,317) Cumulative translation adjustment

840 123

840 Total equity

248,689 36,627

208,194 Total liabilities and equity

446,603 65,776

465,971

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE THREE- AND NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)























The Three-Month Period Ended

September 30, The Nine-Month Period Ended

September 30,





2020

2019 2020

2019

RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

RMB Net sales

84,316 12,418

79,586 250,405 36,881

248,777 Cost of sales

48,276 7,110

57,996 150,171 22,118

196,154



















Gross profit

36,040 5,308

21,590 100,234 14,763

52,623



















Operating expenses

















Selling expenses

4,200 619

3,236 11,658 1,717

9,737 Administrative expenses

16,735 2,465

13,083 43,058 6,342

35,113 Total operating expenses

20,935 3,084

16,319 54,716 8,059

44,850



















Operating income

15,105 2,224

5,271 45,518 6,704

7,773



















Other income (expense)

















- Interest income

637 94

255 1,494 220

671 - Interest expense

(2,240) (330)

(2,240) (6,697) (986)

(6,675) - Others income (expense), net

(118) (17)

80 - -

(792)



















Total other expense

(1,721) (253)

(1,905) (5,203) (766)

(6,796)



















Income before provision for income taxes

13,384 1,971

3,366 40,315 5,938

977



















Income tax benefit

99 15

77 180 27

44



















Net income

13,483 1,986

3,443 40,495 5,965

1,021







































Other comprehensive loss

















- Foreign currency translation

adjustments

- -

1 - -

-



















Comprehensive income

13,483 1,986

3,444 40,495 5,965

1,021



















Income per share,

Basic and diluted

4.13 0.61

1.05 12.40 1.83

0.31 Weighted average number ordinary

shares,

Basic and diluted

3,265,837 3,265,837

3,265,837 3,265,837 3,265,837

3,265,837























FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)















The Nine-Month Period Ended September 30,



2020

2019



RMB US$

RMB Cash flow from operating activities









Net income

40,495 5,965

1,021 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating

activities









- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

29,086 4,284

33,957 - Amortization of intangible assets

401 59

400 - Deferred income taxes

(180) (27)

(44) - Bad debt (recovery) expense

131 19

(897) -Inventory provision

- -

724 Changes in operating assets and liabilities









- Accounts and bills receivable

3426 505

(72) - Inventories

(3,710) (546)

1,815 - Advance to suppliers

(1,705) (251)

(4,833) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(186) (27)

(155) - Accounts payable

3,494 515

393 - Accrued expenses and other payables

313 46

501 - Advance from customers

(77) (11)

2,447 - Tax payable

724 107

368











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

72,212 10,638

35,625











Cash flow from investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(4,653) (685)

(12,889) Restricted cash related to trade finance

- -

- Advance to suppliers - non current

- -

- Amount change in construction in progress

(1,069) (157)

366











Net cash used in investing activities

(5,722) (842)

(12,523)











Cash flow from financing activities









Principal payments of bank loans

- -

- Proceeds from short-term bank loans

- -

50 Proceeds from related party

(26,451) (3,896)

3,457 Change in notes payable

(37,600) (5,538)

1,400











Net cash provided by financing activities

(64,051) (9,434)

4,907











Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

- 311

-











Net increase in cash and cash equivalent

2,439 673

28,009











Cash and cash equivalent









At beginning of period/year

86,371 12,407

46,908 At end of period/year

88,810 13,080

74,917











SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE:









Interest paid

6,697 986

6,675 Income tax paid

- -

-











SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES: Account payable for plant and equipment:

1,010 149

1,062

