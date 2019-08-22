Fuwei Films Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: FFHL) ("Fuwei Films" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality BOPET plastic films in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Net sales were RMB88.1 million ( US$12.8 million ), 10.7% higher compared to RMB79.6 million during the same period in 2018.

( ), 10.7% higher compared to during the same period in 2018. Sales of specialty films were RMB42.0 million ( US$6.1 million ) or 47.6% of our total revenues, 36.8% higher compared to RMB30.7 million in the same period of 2018.

( ) or 47.6% of our total revenues, 36.8% higher compared to in the same period of 2018. Overseas sales were RMB14.3 million ( US$2.1 million ), or 16.3% of total revenues.

( ), or 16.3% of total revenues. Our gross profit was RMB18.6 million ( US$2.7 million ), 173.5% higher compared to RMB6.8 million during the same period in 2018.

( ), 173.5% higher compared to during the same period in 2018. Gross margin was 21.1%, compared to 8.5% during the same period in 2018.

Net profit attributable to the company was RMB1.0 million , compared to net loss of RMB8.7 million during the same period in 2018.

First Six Months 2019 Financial Highlights

Net sales were RMB169.2 million ( US$24.6 million ), 8.1% higher compared to RMB156.5 million in the same period in 2018.

( ), 8.1% higher compared to in the same period in 2018. Sales of specialty films were RMB74.2 million ( US$10.8 million ) or 43.8% of our total revenues, 16.5% higher compared to RMB63.7 million or 40.7% in the same period of 2018.

( ) or 43.8% of our total revenues, 16.5% higher compared to or 40.7% in the same period of 2018. Overseas sales were RMB30.6 million ( US$4.5 million ), or 18.1% of total revenues.

( ), or 18.1% of total revenues. Gross profit was RMB31.0 million ( US$4.5 million ), 90.2% higher compared to RMB16.3 million during the same period in 2018.

( ), 90.2% higher compared to during the same period in 2018. Gross margin was 18.3%, higher than 10.4% for the same period in 2018.

Mr. Zengyong Wang, Chairman and CEO of Fuwei Films, commented, "We are pleased to return to profitability after years of hard work and believe that the worst may be behind us. We believe the turnaround was a result of our commitment to differentiated product strategy and continuous R&D. Sales of specialty films continued to increase and accounted for 47.6% of total sales during the quarter compared to 38.6% last year. Meanwhile, we believe research and development is helping us launch new products and expand the end-user applications of our films. Looking ahead, the BOPET industry remains competitive as a result of higher supply. Nevertheless, we will continue to innovate, tackle overseas markets and execute differentiated product strategy to improve performance and capture opportunities."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Net sales during the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 were RMB88.1 million (US$12.8 million), compared to RMB79.6 million during the same period in 2018, representing an increase of RMB8.5 million or 10.7%. The increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB7.4 million and the sales volume increase caused an increase of RMB1.1 million.

In the second quarter of 2019, sales of specialty films were RMB42.0 million (US$6.1 million) or 47.6% of our total revenues as compared to RMB30.7 million or 38.6% in the same period of 2018, which was an increase of RMB11.3 million, or 36.8% as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB1.2 million and the increase in the sales volume caused an increase of RMB10.1 million. The increase was largely attributable to the increase in sales volume.

The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):



Three-Month

Period Ended % of Three-Month

Period Ended % of

June 30, 2019 Total June 30, 2018 Total

RMB US$

RMB

Stamping and transfer film 28,596 4,165 32.4% 29,428 37.0% Printing film 8,512 1,240 9.7% 11,713 14.7% Metallization film 1,938 282 2.2% 622 0.8% Specialty film 41,958 6,112 47.6% 30,748 38.6% Base film for other application 7,113 1,037 8.1% 7,088 8.9%













88,117 12,836 100.0% 79,599 100.0%

Overseas sales were RMB14.3 million or US$2.1 million, or 16.3% of total revenues, compared with RMB16.6 million or 20.9% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2018. The increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB0.8 million and the decrease in sales volume resulted in a decrease of RMB3.1 million.

The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands):



Three-Month

Period Ended % of Three-Month

Period Ended % of

June 30, 2019 Total June 30, 2018 Total

RMB US$

RMB

Sales in China 73,777 10,747 83.7% 62,994 79.1% Sales in other countries 14,340 2,089 16.3% 16,605 20.9%













88,117 12,836 100.0% 79,599 100.0%

Our gross profit was RMB18.6 million (US$2.7 million) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, representing a gross profit rate of 21.1%, as compared to a gross profit rate of 8.5% for the same period in 2018. Correspondingly, gross margin increased by 12.6 percentage point compared to the same period in 2018. Our average product sales prices increased by 9.1% compared to the same period last year while the average cost of goods sold decreased by 5.9% compared to the same period last year. Consequently, it resulted in an increase in our gross profit.

Operating expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 were RMB15.0 million (US$2.2 million), as compared to RMB13.3 million for the same period in 2018.

Net profit attributable to the Company during the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 was RMB1.0 million (US$0.1 million) while net loss attributable to the Company was RMB8.7 million during the same period in 2018.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Net sales during the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 were RMB169.2 million (US$24.6 million), compared to RMB156.5 million in the same period in 2018, representing an increase of RMB12.7 million or 8.1%. The increase in average sales price caused an increase of RMB10.4 million and the increase in the sales volume caused an increase of RMB2.3 million.

In the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, sales of specialty films were RMB74.2 million (US$10.8 million) or 43.8% of our total revenues as compared to RMB63.7 million or 40.7% in the same period of 2018, which was an increase of RMB10.5 million, or 16.5% as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in average sales price caused an increase of RMB3.4 million and the increase in the sales volume caused an increase of RMB7.1 million.

The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):



Six-Month

Period Ended % of Six-Month

Period Ended % of

June 30, 2019 Total June 30, 2018 Total

RMB US$

RMB

Stamping and transfer film 60,123 8,757 35.6% 60,281 38.6% Printing film 20,732 3,020 12.3% 17,581 11.2% Metallization film 2,614 381 1.5% 1,795 1.1% Specialty film 74,154 10,802 43.8% 63,695 40.7% Base film for other application 11,568 1,685 6.8% 13,174 8.4%













169,191 24,645 100.0% 156,526 100.0%

Overseas sales during the six months ended June 30, 2019 were RMB30.6 million or US$4.5 million, or 18.1% of total revenues, compared with RMB27.6 million or 17.6% of total revenues in the same period in 2018. This was RMB3.0 million higher than the same period in 2018. The increase in sales volume resulted in an increase of RMB1.2 million and the increase in average sales price caused an increase of RMB1.8 million.

The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands):



Six-Month

Period Ended % of Six-Month

Period Ended % of

June 30, 2019 Total June 30, 2018 Total

RMB US$

RMB

Sales in China 138,631 20,193 81.9% 128,922 82.4% Sales in other countries 30,560 4,452 18.1% 27,604 17.6%













169,191 24,645 100.0% 156,526 100.0%

Our gross profit was RMB31.0 million (US$4.5 million) for the first six months ended June 30, 2019, representing a gross margin rate of 18.3%, as compared to a gross margin rate of 10.4% for the same period in 2018. Our average product sales prices increased by 6.5% compared to the same period last year while the average cost of goods sold decreased by 2.9% compared to the same period last year. Consequently, it resulted in an increase in our gross margin.

Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were RMB28.5 million (US$4.2 million), compared to RMB29.2 million in the same period in 2018, which was RMB0.7 million or 2.4% lower than the same period in 2018. This decrease was mainly due to decreased allowances.

Net loss attributable to the Company during the first half of 2019 was RMB2.4 million (US$0.4 million) compared to net loss attributable to the Company of RMB16.9 million during the same period in 2018, representing a decrease of RMB14.5 million from the same period in 2018 due to the factors described above.

Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash totaled RMB73.4 million or US$10.7 million as of June 30, 2019. Total shareholders' equity was RMB194.4 million or US$28.3 million.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had 3,265,837 basic and diluted total ordinary shares outstanding.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, also known as BOPET film. Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used to package food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)











June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

RMB US$

RMB ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents 48,429 7,054

8,908 Restricted cash 24,990 3,640

38,000 Accounts and bills receivable, net 23,751 3,460

22,627 Inventories 24,273 3,536

24,675 Advance to suppliers 4,900 714

5,694 Prepayments and other receivables 1,184 172

1,068 Deferred tax assets - current 1,168 170

1,195 Total current assets 128,695 18,746

102,167









Property, plant and equipment, net 310,850 45,280

331,168 Construction in progress 283 41

366 Lease prepayments, net 16,029 2,335

16,296 Advance to suppliers - long term, net 1,542 225

1,542 Deferred tax assets - non current 3,073 448

3,143









Total assets 460,472 67,075

454,682









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities







Short-term borrowings 64,950 9,461

64,950 Due to related parties 116,988 17,041

114,692 Accounts payables 22,441 3,269

20,750 Notes payable 49,980 7,280

48,000 Advance from customers 4,062 592

1,859 Accrued expenses and other payables 5,179 754

5,072 Total current liabilities 263,600 38,397

255,323









Deferred tax liabilities 2,464 359

2,528









Total liabilities 266,064 38,756

257,851









Equity







Shareholders' equity







Registered capital (of US$0.519008 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 3,265,837 issued and outstanding) 13,323 1,941

13,323 Additional paid-in capital 311,907 45,434

311,907 Statutory reserve 37,441 5,454

37,441 Accumulated deficit (169,102) (24,632)

(166,680) Cumulative translation adjustment 839 122

840 Total shareholders' equity 194,408 28,319

196,831 Total equity 194,408 28,319

196,831 Total liabilities and equity 460,472 67,075

454,682

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE THREE- AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)















The Three-Month Period

Ended June 30, The Six-Month Period

Ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018

RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ RMB Net sales 88,117 12,836 79,599 169,191 24,645 156,526 Cost of sales 69,488 10,122 72,803 138,158 20,125 140,239













Gross profit 18,629 2,714 6,796 31,033 4,520 16,287













Operating expenses











Selling expenses 3,537 515 3,395 6,501 947 6,365 Administrative expenses 11,453 1,668 9,916 22,030 3,209 22,792 Total operating expenses 14,990 2,183 13,311 28,531 4,156 29,157













Operating( loss) income 3,639 531 (6,515) 2,502 364 (12,870)













Other income (expense)











- Interest income 202 29 10 416 61 383 - Interest expense (2,244) (327) (2,257) (4,435) (646) (4,458) - Others income (expense), net (630) (92) 282 (872) (127) 45 Total other expenses (2,672) (390) (1,965) (4,891) (712) (4,030)













Income(loss) before provision for income taxes 967 141 (8,480) (2,389) (348) (16,900) Income tax benefit (expense) (16) (2) (176) (33) (5) 34













Net (loss)income 951 139 (8,656) (2,422) (353) (16,866)













Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - Net income (loss) attributable to the Company 951 139 (8,656) (2,422) (353) (16,866) Other comprehensive income (loss)











- Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to non-controlling interest - - - - - - - Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to the Company - - (36) (1) - (2,077)













Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest - - - - - - Comprehensive income(loss )attributable to the Company 951 139 (8,692) (2,423) (353) (18,943)













Earnings (loss) per share, Basic and diluted 0.29 0.04 (2.65) (0.74) (0.11) (5.16) Weighted average number ordinary shares, Basic and diluted 3,265,837 3,265,837 3,265,837 3,265,837 3,265,837 3,265,837

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)











The Six-Month Period Ended June 30,

2019

2018

RMB US$

RMB Cash flow from operating activities







Net loss (2,422) (353)

(16,866) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash







used in operating activities

















- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 23,892 3,480

22,127 - Amortization of intangible assets 267 39

266 - Deferred income taxes 33 5

(36) - Bad debt recovery (903) (132)

(70) -Inventory provision 724 105

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities







- Accounts and bills receivable (222) (32)

1,541 - Inventories (323) (47)

7,019 - Advance to suppliers 794 116

(1,356) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets (116) (17)

(65) - Accounts payable 1,692 247

5,463 - Accrued expenses and other payables 319 46

(27) - Advance from customers 2,203 321

1,282 - Tax payable (212) (31)

1,216









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 25,726 3,747

20,494









Cash flow from investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,574) (521)

124 Restricted cash related to trade finance - -

- Advanced to suppliers - non current - -

28 Amount change in construction in progress 83 12

(2,112)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,491) (509)

(1,960)









Cash flow from financing activities







Principal payments of bank loans - -

- Proceeds from (payment to) short-term bank loans - -

15,000 Proceeds from (payment to) related party 2,296 335

(38,160) Change in notes payable 1,980 288

80



















Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 4,276 623

(23,080)









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes - 10

(2,067)









Net increase in cash and cash equivalent 26,511 3,871

(6,613)









Cash and cash equivalent







At beginning of period 46,908 6,823

69,464 At end of period 73,419 10,694

62,851









SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE:







Interest paid 4,435 646

4,458









SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES:



Account payable for plant and equipment: 1,010 147

1,008

