FUZE Technology Unveils "Member Benefit," a First-of-Its-Kind Platform to Power Loyalty Perks at Live Events

Spanning banking, telecom and travel industries, Member Benefit has recently debuted at leading events including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Ryder Cup, and Outside Lands

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FUZE Technology ("FUZE"), the pioneering IoT company behind chargeFUZE and adFUZE , officially announces the launch of Member Benefit, a proprietary platform that extends loyalty and membership programs into real-world experiences. Member Benefit currently operates across the banking, telecom and travel industries, with new membership and loyalty programs being added.

Guest renting a complimentary chargeFUZE portable charger through T-Mobile at the Formula 1 Las Vegas 2025.

Member Benefit was first deployed last year at large-scale events including Austin City Limits Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and The Ryder Cup, in collaboration with some of FUZE's existing partners such as Chase, Citi, Verizon and T-Mobile. These targeted activations showcase how the platform can simultaneously drive brand visibility, capture meaningful consumer data, and create differentiated on-site experiences for brand customers. The platform delivers event guest charging solutions and festival charging stations designed to help prevent dead batteries at events and improve the overall fan experience. The platform's footprint also extends beyond major event activations, with Equinox now integrating the platform across its clubs to deliver on-site charging perks and exclusive experiences for members.

Leveraging chargeFUZE's nationwide network, Member Benefit delivers targeted free portable charging and personalized engagement for a brand's loyalty members, while presenting non-members with relevant offers and sign-up opportunities. Each user's direct interaction with the charging station ensures a guaranteed moment of engagement through chargeFUZE charging stations and charging kiosks, making it an ideal charger for events solution for brands. Member Benefit also supports fully customized data capture, allowing brands to collect custom insights they find most valuable. By activating directly at live events and other high-traffic destinations, Member Benefit transforms traditional loyalty programs into meaningful, in-person value for both consumers and brands.

"Over the last several years working alongside FUZE, I've watched the team consistently evolve their technology in ways that deliver more measurable value for brands and partners at every stage," said Jason Oberlander, Founder, Chairman, DRVN Sports & Entertainment. "Member Benefit is the next step in that evolution, and it truly raises the bar. It's a powerful extension of what they've already built, connecting loyalty programs with real-world experiences and giving brands an entirely new way to engage their audiences on-site and beyond."

Initially built for banking partners, Member Benefit now spans the banking, telecom and travel industries. For FUZE's banking clients, the platform enables brands to extend exclusive perks, such as portable free charging or targeted promotions to all bank customers, or can even support individual card segments such as AMEX Platinum, Citi Strata, or Chase Sapphire Reserve.

"We're thrilled by the early traction we've seen with Member Benefit, both the sponsor and the fan feedback has been incredible," said Alec Shuman, SVP, Activations & Partnerships, FUZE Technology. "We're redefining how brands interact with fans on-site, giving customers special access, and creating pathways for our brand partners to reach new customers even after the event has ended."

Brands and venues interested in scaling experiences can explore options to rent charging stations for major events, multi-venue programs, and business conferences, as well as other on-site deployments.For event inquiries and additional information on Member Benefit, please contact [email protected] .

ABOUT FUZE TECHNOLOGY:

FUZE Technology is a global network of IoT utilities backed by data-driven advertising. With a relentless commitment to innovation, connection and impact, FUZE delivers state-of-the-art technology solutions to ensure an enriching experience for users, venues and brands. Through FUZE's chargeFUZE and adFUZE, the company is reshaping how users stay powered and how brands engage with their audiences. FUZE's presence spans over 75% of professional sports venues across North America's major leagues and extends globally across over 40 states and 7 countries. Backed by global powerhouses including Live Nation Entertainment, Legends Global, and Simon Property Group, FUZE Technology serves dozens of flagship clients across all major venue and event categories.

