Fuze Viewer Brings AR Experiences And More To Moviegoers

Fuze Viewer has created engaging experiences for brands like Coca-Cola and Screenvision Media, in addition to movie studios and advertisers, for nearly five years. Their technology enables these partners to extend consumer interaction beyond the confines of a physical location. Fuze Viewer allows users to engage with studios, advertisers and brands in ways never before possible.

Fuze Viewer's user-friendly interface facilitates engagement as moviegoers can simply open the app, click the "Cinema" button and hold the device over a Fuze Viewer trigger (e.g. movie poster, popcorn bucket, standee etc.) for an immersive AR experience. Additionally, the Fuze Viewer offers a variety of engagement opportunities including in app advertising, sponsorship, digital scavenger hunts, rewards program, and ticket purchases.

Cinema audiences represent a great opportunity for AR. AR serves as a compelling media vehicle to reach new consumers, especially influential and tech-savvy millennials, who rely on mobile technology to enrich their lives and enhance their cinema experience. Accordingly, Fuze Viewer has formed a strategic partnership with Screenvision Media to create captivating AR programming opportunities for their Front & Center Preshow and lobby programming.

"This is an exciting time in our industry," says Corey Tocchini, CEO of Inovadar, Inc. "We are very excited to forge new alliances and work with Screenvision Media to get this technology into the hands of moviegoers. Fuze Viewer allows moviegoers to extend the in-cinema experience beyond the theatre and into their home! It really connects them to the theatre and the movies and will create numerous opportunities for brands as well."

In addition to its innovative AR functionality, Fuze streams at less than 20MB, despite the high number of features within the single application. This digital nimbleness means the Fuze Viewer operates considerably lighter than other industry applications. The Fuze Viewer is a conduit for connecting the moviegoer to the cinema while engaging them within the comfort of their own personal device.

ABOUT FUZE VIEWER

Fuze Viewer is a product of Inovadar, Inc. with corporate headquarters located in Fairfield, CA. The company develops and creates augmented reality experiences, digital scavenger hunts (trigger and GPS), imbedded cinema rewards programs and a 3D gaming world that utilizes Simultaneous Location Area Mapping (SLAM). The free Fuze application can be downloaded to your IOS or Android device. For more information: http://fuzeviewer.com or call 707.975.0585

ABOUT SCREENVISION MEDIA

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers, and providing comprehensive cinema advertising representation services to top-tier theatrical exhibitors presenting the highest-quality movie-going experiences. The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network is comprised of over 15,000 screens in 2,300+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies. For more information: http://screenvisionmedia.com/.

