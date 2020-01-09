Fuzhou Mansion announced as official English name of Sunac China's new project in Fuzhou

FUZHOU, China, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujian Mansion is the name that Sunac China (01918.HK), one of China's leading property developers, has chosen for its latest high-end real estate project in the Fujian provincial capital. The 380,000-square meter project is located in the southern section of the Second Ring Road at the intersection of Fuzhou's "river to sea" development zone and the Second Ring Road. By taking a highly customized approach to the construction standards that were applied, avoiding the risk of giving the building a "cookie cutter" look while taking into account Fuzhou's architectural trends, Sunac China aims to create a more congenial and accessible environment for human settlements that reflect the city's comfortable lifestyle.

In line with trends influencing the direction of the city's development, Fuzhou Mansion, on track to be completed before the end of this year, is Sunac's latest project in Fuzhou. A film produced by Fuzhou Mansion in celebration of the New Year 2020 will be released on January 11, as a tribute to the provincial capital's development into a modern urban metropolis.

On January 5, 2020, Sunac hosted Hollywood Night, an international film symphony concert in Fuzhou, paying a tribute to the city with classics and opening a new chapter for the city with music. Fuzhou Mansion is expected to redefine urban transformation and the evolution of aesthetics in human settlements.

In 2020, Fuzhou is estimated to house 4.1 million permanent residents within its 1,447-square-kilometer central area. With local tourism receiving a boost on the back of two of the city's most iconic tourist attractions receiving the coveted 5A designation, the highest possible rating, from the China National Tourism Administration, tourism is on track to account for 7% of the city's GDP. The further expansion of Changle Airport, scheduled to become operational this year, contributes to the city's ongoing growth. A number of business complexes are being planned or in the process of being built, further enhancing economic empowerment across the city. Fuzhou is evolving into an international city.

If we recognize culture and history as the cornerstone of a city, Fuzhou is a blessed metropolis due to its cultural heritage and history. The more than 2,000 year old city was founded in BC 202. In line with China's Belt and Road Initiative, the provincial capital has become a strategic hub of the Maritime Silk Road and the Western Taiwan Straits Economic Zone. In 2009, the economic zone was officially approved by the State Council as a national strategy zone. In 2015, construction of the Haixia Olympic Center was completed. In 2017, the State Council identified Fuzhou as a national comprehensive transportation hub. Thanks to planned expansion of the city towards its eastern and southern flanks and the economic liberalization (opening up) of cities along the Maritime Silk Road in 2018, Fuzhou is rapidly moving forward. As a result, Fuzhou Mansion is well positioned to grasp more development opportunities and making contributions to the city's continued growth.

