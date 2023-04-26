FÜZI PETS Introduces Elevated Modular Pet Beds that Meet Your High Style Standards

With a look and feel unrivaled by anything on the market, FÜZI PETS creates durable, functional and stylish wares made for pets and their people.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet lifestyle brand FÜZI PETS launched its flagship line of elevated modular pet beds that bring modern luxe style to pet furniture. With three durable designs (and three different sizes), the stylish beds feature sleek metal frames, chew-resistant and water-resistant inserts, and machine-washable covers that come in a variety of buttery soft faux furs.

FÜZI PETS' elevated modular pet beds bring modern luxe style to pet furniture.

Inspired by modern, luxe furniture design, the sister co-founders (who go by KIKI and KOKO) bring an extensive background of corporate retail experience in creative operations, furniture and fabric design, and product development. Breaking out into their own brand in 2022, they saw a space in the market to do better for pets with an off-the-floor bed design that brought pets "up" to their human counterparts, off the ground collecting dirt and dust, and with an aesthetic to complement the most stylish of homes.

"We saw an opportunity to improve upon the standard dog bed and create a dog brand that was about people as well as their pets," says KIKI. "Nothing makes me happier than getting images back from happy customers showing and telling me how much their pet loves The FÜZI Bed. It makes my day."

FÜZI PETS' modern dog beds are available for purchase online through their website and Amazon with additional retail locations launching this Spring. Expanding its product line into new accessories and lush performance velvets, FÜZI PETS continues to inspire with beautiful furniture for your pet that adds to the beauty of your life.

About Füzi Pets

FÜZI PETS is a women-owned and minority-owned pet furniture and accessories lifestyle brand committed to durable, functional and stylish wares for pets and their people. Shop and learn more at www.fuzipets.com .

SOURCE FÜZI PETS