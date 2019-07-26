Fuzziggles Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Fund Their New Children's Book

SALEM, Ore., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For many years now Jim "Sparky" Parks and Kellie Liskey, the creators of the Fuzziggles plush brand, have dreamed of creating a series of illustrated children's storybooks based on their fluffy plush animals.

Home Sweet Hedge Book with Sebastian the hedgehog plush toy Home Sweet Hedge Book on white background

They have now launched their first crowdfunding campaign featuring a fan favorite, Sebastian the Hedgehog, in a storybook called "Home Sweet Hedge." The campaign will run until August 15th on the Kickstarter platform. There are many funding levels available to choose from, starting at $1 and up to show your support for the project and to "pledge for the hedge."

"This is just the beginning of our journey to create these books for many of our plush toys. We have some great stories waiting to be shared. If we are successful here, we hope to use Kickstarter as a platform to launch all of our future books," says Jim Parks. "And what better way to share our excitement with our Fuzziggles fans."

"Stuffed animals are comfort objects, they are something you can cherish your whole life; the same goes for a good storybook," says Kellie Liskey. "If you think about it, storybooks and plush toys go together just like peanut butter and jelly. There is nothing that can replace the companionship of a soft snuggly plush friend to go along with your favorite storybook, especially when it's time for bed."

Fuzziggles is a small batch plush company based in Salem, Oregon. For over ten years they have designed and made a variety of "fuzzy" faux fur animals that include guinea pigs, bunnies, hedgehogs, foxes, and other soft little creatures.

For more information about Fuzziggles and a link to their Kickstarter campaign, please go to https://fuzziggles.com/

