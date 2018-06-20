F+W Media Board Announcements: Gregory J. Osberg Elevated To CEO; Kenneth S. Kharbanda Appointed CFO

Before joining F+W Media, Mr. Osberg was founder and CEO of Revlyst, a revenue catalyst and strategic consultancy connecting early stage digital startups to media companies and B2C startups. Earlier experience included roles as publisher and CEO of the Philadelphia Media Network, parent company of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com, and he served eight years at the Washington Post, Co., where his roles included president and worldwide publisher of Newsweek and Newsweek.com.

Terry O'Toole, a member of the Board of Directors, said, "We hired Greg to do a thorough assessment of our company and develop a new strategy for F+W going forward. In short order, he and his team developed and began executing a strategic growth plan that will enhance the engagement of our various enthusiast communities and diversify our revenue streams."

Kenneth S. Kharbanda joins F+W Media as CFO. Mr Kharbanda is an executive with more than two decades' experience, with most recently as CFO of the Daily Racing Form. His prior positions include senior financial roles BizCredit, KGB, Inc., Time Warner, Inc.-AOL, Reed Elsevier, PLC-Lexis-Nexis Group, and GE Capital. Mr. Kharbanda holds a B.S. and M.S. from M.I.T. and he received his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Mr. Osberg said, "I'm excited about the future of F+W and I look forward to accelerating the transformation of the company into a world class content provider with multiple revenue platforms. And I'm pleased Ken has joined our team and am looking forward to working closely with him to leverage his extensive background and success in media and commerce companies."

F+W Media is a community-focused content and e-commerce company serving enthusiasts nationally in several categories, including crafting, art, writing, design, collecting and outdoors. F+W is the parent of leading brands including Family Tree, Interweave, The Artist's Magazine, Popular Woodworking and Sky & Telescope.

