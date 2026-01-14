FWA Infrastructure and CPE Spending Will Remain Above $10 Billion Annually Through 2029, According to Dell'Oro Group

Global Residential and Enterprise Subscriptions Show No Signs of Slowing

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) continues to surge, supporting both residential and enterprise connectivity due to its ease of deployment along with the more widespread availability of 4G LTE and 5G Sub-6GHz networks. Preliminary findings suggest total FWA revenues, including RAN equipment, residential CPE, and enterprise router and gateway revenue remain on track to advance 10 percent in 2025, as mobile operators continue to expand the availability of FWA services in more markets in order to steal away more disaffected DSL and cable broadband subscribers.

"In the US, we continue to see the largest mobile operators expand their availability of FWA services in both existing and new markets, especially as FWA service revenue has boosted overall earnings," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President with the Dell'Oro Group. "Mobile operators in India, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East are taking a page from the US operators' book and are quickly expanding their own FWA offerings, especially with the imminent threat of Starlink, Amazon, OneWeb, and other LEO satellite broadband providers," added Heynen.

Additional highlights from the Fixed Wireless Access Infrastructure and CPE Advanced Research Report:

Total FWA subscriptions, which include residential, SMB, and large enterprises, are expected to grow steadily, surpassing 191 million by 2029.

5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave units will dominate the global residential CPE market.

