FWD Group Holdings Limited announces filing of registration statement for proposed initial public offering

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FWD Group Holdings Limited ("FWD Group"), a fast-growing and leading pan-Asian life insurer, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of American depositary shares ("ADSs"), representing Class A ordinary shares of FWD Group. The number of ADSs to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. FWD Group has applied to list its ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FWD."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and CMB International Capital Limited are serving as representatives of the underwriters and joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

About FWD Group

FWD Group is a pan-Asian life insurance business with approximately 10 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest growing insurance markets in the world. Established in 2013, FWD is focused on making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance.

