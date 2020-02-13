FwdMbl Solutions, LLC Announces New Features for Enhanced Batch/Lot Tracking, Delivery Tracker, Storefront and More

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FwdMbl Solutions, LLC, a global leading provider of Android and IOS applications for order management and delivery tracking, today announced the addition of numerous new modules and features to their Mobile Sales, Proof of Delivery, Delivery Tracker, Retail Execution, Storefront portals, and Warehouse modules.

New Features Include:

Batch/Lot and Serial Number tracking – Efficient and accurate traceability for product recalls.

– Efficient and accurate traceability for product recalls. Communication and Notes – Enhanced collaboration to include driver to driver and driver to merchandiser.

– Enhanced collaboration to include driver to driver and driver to merchandiser. Retail Execution – Addition of a new Merchandiser app allows for scheduling quick tasks, time tracking, and planograms.

Addition of a new Merchandiser app allows for scheduling quick tasks, time tracking, and planograms. Delivery Tracker – Internally track your deliveries on a map. Allow your customers to see real-time delivery tracking in an online portal or in an app.

– Internally track your deliveries on a map. Allow your customers to see real-time delivery tracking in an online portal or in an app. Keg Deposits and CRV Handling – Automatically applied per state for our beverage customers.

Automatically applied per state for our beverage customers. Windows Sales App – Allows for order and account management in a Windows 10 environment.

Allows for order and account management in a Windows 10 environment. FwdMbl Storefront Application – A self-service online ordering and account management portal.

In addition, FwdMbl Solutions has partnered with a new hardware distributor, AbeTech, which allows for better access to support using the Abe360 Enterprise Mobility Platform, a service that offers hardware remote support for customers. FwdMbl has also launched a new initiative with existing partner Zebra, a global leader in tech innovation and reliability, to offer its mobile solutions on Zebra devices.

"At FwdMbl, we are committed to moving forward at all times by continuously innovating and leveraging new technologies. With the addition of these new features and partnerships, we hope to provide our customers with a best-in-class experience for order management and delivery tracking," said CEO John Kangas.

FwdMbl also integrates with software from any vendor including NetSuite, QuickBooks or other ERP Systems including AS400-based systems. The seamless interface provides companies with an incredibly fast ROI by providing sales reps with real-time access to the sales and delivery process.

For more information visit fwdmbl.com.

About FwdMbl Solutions, LLC

FwdMbl solves the hardest problems using the latest technology, including fully integrated mobile apps that improve Sales, Direct Store Delivery, Proof of Delivery, Retail Execution, Portals and Warehouses.

