FWRD Continues to Gain Market Share in Luxury and Expands Fashion Leadership Globally with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global luxury fashion retailer FWRD, part of REVOLVE Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), continues to gain market share and strengthen its position as a leader in the luxury space. Expanding its leadership globally, FWRD announces Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as Fashion Director, who will lead fashion curation, merchandising, and seasonal strategy while bringing her elevated style and international recognition to further reinforce FWRD's position as a destination for curated, modern luxury.

FWRD continues to achieve success in a dynamic luxury environment, with third-quarter results demonstrating the impact of strategic investments, delivering continued top-line growth and a 37% year-over-year increase in gross profit dollars in Q3 2025 compared with the same period in 2024. One investment that has been critical to this success is FWRD's personal shopping program, which has delivered more than 100% year-over-year sales growth through the first nine months of 2025, reflecting heightened client demand and deeper engagement among its most valued customers.

Luxury brands increasingly recognize FWRD as a standout long-term partner, with recent launches including Phoebe Philo, Dries Van Noten, and SKIMS x Roberto Cavalli. Through strategic investments in owned brands, physical retail, merchandising, and client experiences, FWRD is deepening its consumer engagement and driving sustained growth, solidifying its position as a global destination for modern, curated luxury fashion. Guided by the leadership of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, FWRD continues to deliver an elevated fashion experience that seamlessly bridges style, content, and commerce worldwide.

"As Fashion Director at FWRD, my role is about defining the brand's fashion point of view through a modern, timeless, and refined lens. I believe in the power of storytelling through clothing, building a wardrobe that balances both sophistication and ease that truly resonates with the FWRD customer's lifestyle." - Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Fashion Director, FWRD

"FWRD's strong performance in today's evolving luxury market underscores the significant opportunity ahead as we continue to scale. With visionary creative leadership guiding the brand forward, we're continuing to elevate FWRD's global presence and strengthen its position in the luxury space. As we invest in initiatives like our personal shopping program and expand our physical footprint, we're deepening client engagement and driving long-term growth to ensure FWRD remains the destination for modern, curated luxury fashion." Michael Mente, Co-Founder & Co-CEO REVOLVE Group, Inc.

About FWRD:

Translating the brick-and-mortar boutique into an omnichannel shopping experience, FWRD transcends traditional e-commerce and physical retail with its combination of first-class customer service and an elite roster of designers. Ranging from iconic Maisons de couture to the latest emerging talents, all of the style's leading names are here, shot in ever-evolving, consistently chic, and stylishly striking editorial imagery. For more information, visit www.fwrd.com .

About Rosie Huntington-Whiteley:

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a multi-hyphenate achieving consistent success spanning multiple industries, from modelling to entrepreneurship, to fashion, beauty, and business. With over two decades of experience, she has collaborated with the world's leading super-brands, retailers, and influencers, establishing herself as one of the UK's most influential figures.

About REVOLVE Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, REVOLVE delivers an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. A dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established, and owned brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

