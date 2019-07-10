FWV Fetching President Kristen Levine Awarded Pet Age ICON

"Kristen's knowledge and experience are unmatched," said Rick French FWV CEO. "Clocking more than three decades in the pet service and marketing industries, she has made the world a better place for pets, their parents and the businesses that serve them."

In 2003, Levine founded Fetching Communications, the nation's first marketing and public relations agency dedicated solely to the pet industry. The company built a national reputation as a trusted marketing and communications resource for pet-centric companies, veterinary practices and related organizations, including the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists, PetSafe® Brand, Vetoquinol, Tomlyn and ThunderWorks, makers of the iconic ThunderShirt. Ten years later, she acquired PetPR.com, a news distribution service. In 2017, FWV acquired both companies launching its pet and veterinary division, FWV Fetching.

In addition to leading FWV Fetching, Levine created the multi-media content platform, Pet Living in 2014 to connect pet parents with each other. Based on her personal belief that people need pets just as much as they need them, she shares stories, science and advice to illustrate the benefits of pet companionship. She is currently rebranding as Kristen Levine Media.

Levine advises several organizations in the pet and veterinary space. She is a member of Fear Free Advisory Group, BluePearl Clinical Trial Review Board, Cat Writer's Association, Dog Writer's Association, American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Women in the Pet Industry Network (WIPIN.)

As one of the foremost pet marketing experts in the U.S., she serves or has served as a brand ambassador for multiple clients including Nestle Purina, Mars, Toyota, Qualcomm, Comcast, and BISSELL. Levine is a regular television personality and has appeared on more than 1,000 live broadcasts including six segments in the past year. She has reached millions of pet owners through features in national print publications and online outlets including The New York Times, USA TODAY, Reader's Digest, Good Housekeeping, Martha Stewart Living, Woman's Day and Inc. Magazine.

Headquartered in Raleigh, FWV has offices in New York, Tampa and Los Angeles. Since its founding in 1997, FWV has amassed over 900 PR, advertising and digital marketing awards on behalf of a blue-chip roster of iconic companies and brands. The 113-person agency has emerged as one of America's most successful mid-sized public relations, advertising and digital marketing firms. Ranked among the nation's 20 largest PR firms overall (2019 O'Dwyer's Ranking of Top U.S. PR Firms), FWV has captured 15 National Agency of the Year honors and has been ranked in the Top 10 of the Holmes Report Global Creative Index, as well as the #1 Agency "For People Who Like the People They Work With."

About French/West/Vaughan

French/West/Vaughan (FWV) is one of the nation's leading public relations, public affairs, advertising and digital media agencies, with offices in Raleigh, New York City, Los Angeles and Tampa. National, international and local clients represented by the agency include Wrangler, ABB, Proximo, Melitta, Bassett Furniture, Volvo Trucks North America, the V Foundation for Cancer Research, Moe's Southwest Grill and the N.C. Department of Transportation. Owned or affiliated companies include fashion and lifestyle PR firm AMP3 (New York City), pet and veterinary PR practice FWV Fetching and feature film development imprint Prix Productions. FWV is a partner in IPREX, a $380 million network of communication agencies with 1,600 staff and 110 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fwv-us.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest or Instagram.

