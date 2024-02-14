Hotels and Restaurants in Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami Beach, and Palo Alto Invite Guests to Immerse Themselves in the World of Shōgun with Lobby Pop-Ups, In-Room Surprises, and Show-Inspired Cocktails

FX's New 10-Episode Limited Series Starring Producer Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis and Anna Sawai Premieres on Tuesday, February 27 on Hulu

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FX and Nobu Hospitality announced today a first-of-its kind collaboration honoring Japanese art and culture in celebration of the new, 10-episode Limited Series FX's Shōgun, an original adaptation of James Clavell's best-selling and critically acclaimed novel. Ahead of the show's premiere on Tuesday, February 27, Nobu Hotels and Restaurants in Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami Beach, and Palo Alto will offer guests a first glimpse at the highly anticipated series while honoring a pivotal era of Japanese history.

FX and Nobu Hospitality Unite for Epic Shōgun Experiences Ahead of Limited Series Debut Post this FX and Nobu Hospitality Unite for Epic Shōgun Experiences Ahead of Limited Series Debut

From February 14 to February 27, guests at participating Nobu Hotels will step into the world of 1600s Japan, as they are greeted by stunning lobby installations showcasing Shōgun costumes seen in the show. These pop-ups provide a visual feast, transporting guests back to the Sengoku period when fashion was a tapestry of status, profession, and lineage, reflecting the nuanced social hierarchy of the time. Adding to this cultural voyage, Nobu Hotel guests checking-in from February 21 through February 27 will be treated to an exclusive amenity kit from Bokksu, which features a selection of unique snacks that capture the essence of Japan's winter season.

"FX's collaboration with Nobu Hospitality is a celebration of Shōgun and a heartfelt tribute to Japanese culture and history that will appeal to both fans of the book and those new to the story," said Kenya Hardaway, Senior Vice President Integrated Promotions - FX. "Every aspect of this collaboration has been carefully designed to reflect the show's essence, providing an unforgettable experience that complements the epic narrative of FX's Shōgun and leaves a lasting impression."

The cultural and culinary voyage continues in participating Nobu Restaurants, where from February 14 to February 27 patrons can indulge in two bespoke cocktails inspired by the series. The first, Samurai Brew, is a bold blend of Qui Platinum Extra Anejo Tequila and Nobu Sake, embodying the spirit of the series. The second, The Haze Over Osaka, made with Iwai Tradition Japanese Whisky, offers a rich and smoky journey, echoing the depth of the show's narrative.

"We are thrilled to partner with FX to celebrate the upcoming premiere of Shōgun, a collaboration that aligns with Nobu's commitment to exceptional, culturally rich experiences," said Rachael Palumbo, VP Global Hotel Brand Marketing. "Our team has passionately embraced the spirit of this iconic story, offering memorable experiences that pay tribute to the legacy of Shōgun, which we believe will resonate deeply with Nobu guests."

Shōgun will premiere on Tuesday, February 27 on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. FX's Shōgun experiences will only be offered at Nobu Hotels and Restaurants in Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami Beach, and Palo Alto. For more information, follow Shōgun on social media:

Facebook: /FXShogun

Instagram: /ShogunFX

X: @ShogunFX

Youtube: https://youtube.com/fxnetworks

Hashtag: #ShogunFX

Official Site:

https://www.fxnetworks.com/shogun

About FX

FX, a division of Disney Entertainment, is a global multiplatform brand that develops, produces, commissions and markets original programming for Hulu and the FX and FXX linear channels in the U.S., and Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other international territories. The FX brand mark appears above the title across its entire slate of originals. Over the past two decades, FX has been responsible for some the most-critically acclaimed and award-winning shows on television. Some of the brand's current and legacy titles include the dramas American Horror Story, American Crime Story, The Americans, Damages, Fargo, Justified, Nip/Tuck, The Old Man, The Patient, Pose, Rescue Me, The Shield, Snowfall and Sons of Anarchy; the comedies Archer, Atlanta, The Bear, Better Things, DAVE, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows; and a growing slate of docuseries and documentary films including The New York Times Presents, Welcome to Wrexham and Dear Mama.

About Nobu Hospitality

Named one of luxury's 25 Most Innovative Brands by Robb Report, Nobu Hospitality is ranked among an elite selection of global lifestyle brands. The natural growth of Nobu Hospitality, built on service, image, and reputation, offers the complete spectrum of hotel, restaurant, and residence management for unique projects around the world. Founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, with operations spanning five continents, the Nobu brand thrives in the world's capitals as the ultimate destination lifestyle experience. The first Nobu Hotel opened in 2013 in Las Vegas and since then an additional 37 hotels have been added both open and in development. Today Nobu hotels are open in the following locations: Manila, Miami Beach, Malibu, Shoreditch (London), Ibiza, Palo Alto, Marbella, Los Cabos, Barcelona, Warsaw, Chicago, Portman Square (London), Santorini, Atlanta, Marrakech, Sevilla, and San Sebastian. Nobu Hotels are in development for Rome, Madrid, Toronto, Atlantic City, Abu Dhabi, New Orleans, São Paulo, Barbuda, Tel Aviv, Hamburg, Punta Cana, Orlando, Danang, Tulum, Bangkok, Al Khobar, Al Marjan Island, Lisbon, New York, Cairo, and North Coast Egypt.

Download the Nobu App (Android and App Store) and follow @nobuhotels for the latest Nobu Hospitality new.

www.nobuhospitality.com

SOURCE FX