Fx Chocolate®, a Designs for Health Brand, Expands Portfolio of Protein Supplement Bars with a Focus on Full Body Wellness

Company builds on the success of its Yes Whey!!! chocolate supplement bar launch by introducing five new product formulations

PALM COAST, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fx Chocolate®, a Designs for Health brand that provides functional amounts of high-quality supplements in handcrafted chocolate, today announced the expansion of its protein supplement bar portfolio, joining the successful launch of Yes Whey!!!™ earlier this year. The extended portfolio is now available for purchase on Amazon and includes Bold Beauty Collagen™, Bone Broth Chocolate Crunch, Cocommune™, Peanut Butter Joint Power™, and Plant-Powered Magnesium™.

All FX Bar™ products are also available at Designs for Health and FX Chocolate®.

"We're thrilled to introduce five new product formulations within our supplement bar lineup, each developed through rigorous, science-backed research," said Dr. David M. Brady, Chief Medical Officer at Designs for Health, the creators of Fx Chocolate®. "These bars pack functional ingredients in a convenient, on-the-go format to help empower individuals to take control of their health journeys with products they can trust in today's busy world."

Each bar is uniquely crafted and contributes to full body health for a wide range of individuals.

Bold Beauty Collagen™ harnesses an innovative ingredient called Lustriva®. Clinical studies have shown that Lustriva® promotes hair shine, resilience, and strength, as well as healthy skin and nail texture.* The birthday-cake flavored bar has an oat milk white chocolate coating and a crispy protein filling. Each bar also provides 7 g of plant protein and pea protein crisps and 7 g of collagen peptides.

Bone Broth Chocolate Crunch combines a chocolatey oat milk coating with a crunchy chocolate protein filling. It features a paleo-friendly profile with an impressive 13 g of protein per serving, designed to support joint, skin, and gut function.* The protein blend uniquely combines grassfed hydrolyzed bone broth protein (as HydroBEEF) and pea protein crisps to create a comprehensive and complimentary amino acid profile. Taurine is also added to promote metabolic health.*

Cocommune™ is a great-tasting bar formulated with a chocolatey coating and a creamy coconut filling. It has an impressive 8 grams of fiber per bar including prebiotic fiber from larch arabinogalactan, a unique type of carbohydrate that serves as a food source to the gut flora. Fiber intake promotes gut, immune, and heart health, and supports healthy blood sugar metabolism.*

Peanut Butter Joint Power™ is designed to support joint mobility with glucosamine and chondroitin for cartilage health.* These can be found naturally in our bodies and in some foods or supplements that can help keep joints comfortable and flexible.* Each bar features 12 grams of protein sourced from whey protein isolates, 4 g of fiber, a notable 1 g of glucosamine, and 500 mg of chondroitin, which are the bioactive building blocks that aid in cartilage formation, elasticity, and overall joint function.*

Plant-Powered Magnesium™ is a delicious white chocolate caramel flavored vegan functional supplement bar with a protein filling, boosted with 150 g of highly absorbable mineral magnesium glycinate and 20 g of plant protein from pea and rice proteins and cashew butter. Magnesium glycinate is a hardworking mineral that is responsible for over 300 functions in the body — from maintaining proper heart and blood vessel function to muscle and mental relaxation, mood support, bone health, and more.*

Unlike its mainstream counterparts, Fx Chocolate's supplement bars do not use ingredients like hydrogenated oils, trans fats, simple sugars, artificial sweeteners, synthetic colors, and additives. Instead, they use allulose as their primary sweetener, a naturally occurring sugar prevalent in foods including figs, maple syrup, and raisins.

Sourcing only the absolute best ingredients, innovative blends, and diligently testing all of its products, Fx Chocolate® is the gold standard of alternative supplement delivery systems available today. By turning supplements into world-class chocolate, the choice to put health first can now be the same as putting enjoyment first.

Each bar is now available for purchase for $39.48 for 12 bars. To learn more about Fx Chocolate® and its products, visit https://fxchocolate.com/.

About Designs for Health, Inc, the Creators of Fx Chocolate®:

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality dietary supplements and functional foods to health-care professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 30 years, Designs for Health has been many health-care professionals' trusted source for not only innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions.

https://fxchocolate.com/pages/about-us

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

